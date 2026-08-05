Heirs Insurance Group Poise for leadership in post-recapitalisation era

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has met the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) recapitalisation requirements, with both Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance included on the Commission’s list of insurance companies that have satisfied the revised minimum capital requirements.

This development follows theconclusion ofNational Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) landmark recapitalisation programme, which will reshape Nigeria’s insurance landscape and create a stronger industry capable of supporting larger investments, infrastructure projects and accelerated economic growth.

As Nigeria pursues its ambition of building a US$1 trillion economy, the recapitalisation reforms come at a time of growing international interest in Africa’s financial services sector. The reforms are expected to significantly strengthen investor confidence in Africa’s largest economy by creating insurers with greater financial resilience, stronger governance and the underwriting capacity required to support large-scale investments across diverse industries.

For Heirs Insurance Group, the recapitalisation positions the Group forlarger local and international engagements. It substantially expands the Group’s ability to retain larger risks, participate in more complex transactions, pursue strategic partnerships with multinational organisations and support both local and international investors seeking risk protection in one of Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

Speaking on behalf of Heirs Insurance Group, Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, said: “This is a significant transformation point for usat Heirs Insurance Group and Nigeria’s insurance industry as a whole. The recapitalisation reforms open up the industry for more competition and creates opportunities to support the scale ofinvestmentsNigeria requires. We are ready to take advantage of the numerous opportunities this brings and commit to deepening financial inclusion, strengthening strategic partnerships and redefining insurance through technology and customer-centric innovation, as we have always done”.

Heirs Insurance Group enters this new phase with significant competitive advantages already in place.Over the past five years, the Group has established itself as one of Africa’s fastest-growing insurance businesses, combining rapid growth with technology-led innovation, simplified customer experiences and one of the industry’s strongest digital ecosystems.

Earlier this year, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance were recognised among the Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies in Africa, while the Group has also emerged as Nigeria’s leading digital insurance brand through sustained investment in digital distribution, customer engagement and technology-enabled service delivery.

The Group’s innovation includes the launch of Prince AI, Nigeria’s first multilingual generative AI insurance assistant, enabling customers to purchase policies, access information and receive support across multiple local and international languages, and its digital Experience Centres,part of a broader strategy to remove friction from insurance and expand access to millions of underserved customers.

The strengthened capital base now amplifies these capabilities and emphasises the Group’s stance on driving innovation to enhance insurance accessibility in Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.