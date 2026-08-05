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George Weah to deliver lecture at 2026 NBA conference

by Peter Anayo0202

The Nigerian Bar Association has disclosed that former Liberian President George Weah would deliver the keynote address at its 2026 Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman of the conference’s planning committee, Abdul Muhammed, SAN, posted via the NBA’s X handle on Tuesday, the choice of picking Weah reflects the NBA’s commitment to “elevate the quality of discourse and to deepen conversations on the issues to be explored in the context of this year’s theme: Beyond Limits.”

Weah, who served as the President of the Republic of Liberia from 2018–2024, holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration and Public Administration from DeVry University in Miami, Florida, United States.

In 1995, he became the first and only African footballer, to date, to win the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA World Player of the Year Award, and the African Footballer of the Year Award in the same year.

The statement read in parts, “Before entering partisan politics, George Weah had served as the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF from 1997. In 2004, he received the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award from ESPN for his work on behalf of children who were affected by conflict, disease and poverty.

“In recognition of his accomplishments in the fields of sports, humanity, peace-building, education and good governance, the pan-African statesman has also been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters by the AME Zion University, Cuttington University and the University of Liberia.

“One of his first actions in office was to reduce his salary and other benefits by 25% with immediate effect. His tenure witnessed improvements in the country’s infrastructure. He introduced policies to improve access to education, including making tuition free at public universities.

“In a rare demonstration of statesmanship, His Excellency Weah stepped down from the presidency in 2024 after a runoff election in which his closest rival polled 50.64% to his 49.36%. His decision not to challenge the outcome of the elections despite the razor-thin margin, and to relinquish power, cemented Weah’s reputation as a principled democrat, an honourable statesman, and a distinguished African who is a model of good governance.”

The statement described Weah as a “symbol of hope, resilience and service,” adding that he’s inspired youths around the globe, as a politician and sportsman.

 

Muhammed noted the significance of this year’s NBA conference, owing to the fast-approaching 2027 general elections, which, according to him, represent a “pivotal moment in our nation’s economic and political evolution.”

 

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