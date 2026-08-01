Young stars showcase talents at Gov Kefas North East Tennis Championship

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

The maiden edition of the Dr. Agbu Kefas Northeast Tennis Championship came to an end successfully on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo, with talented displays from young tennis players across the Northeast.

Speaking, Governor Agbu Kefas, represented by the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena, expressed optimism about the future of tennis and youth development in the state. He encouraged the young participants to remain disciplined, dedicated and determined in pursuing their sporting careers, assuring them that the Governor remains committed to investing in the future of Taraba’s youths by creating opportunities that will enable them to discover and maximize their talents.

He described sports as a powerful tool for youth empowerment, unity and character development, adding that the present administration will continue to support initiatives that positively engage young people and prepare them for national and international success

Earlier, the sponsor of the championship, Chief GeeTee Kataps Ngwii described the competition as only the beginning of a bigger vision aimed at transforming tennis development across the Northeast.

“This championship is not the end but the beginning of a new journey. The Northeast is blessed with enormous sporting talents waiting to be discovered and nurtured. We will continue to create opportunities for these young athletes to compete, grow and excel.” Chief Kataps said.

Chief Kataps Ngwii further disclosed that arrangements were underway to sponsor the champion, first runner-up and second runner-up in each category to participate in an international championship in Ghana, exposing them to higher levels of competition and broadening their sporting careers.

He called on stakeholders to intensify efforts toward identifying and developing young talents, while commending the Local Organising Committee for successfully hosting the maiden edition of the championship.

He noted that the tournament would prepare young players for national sporting festivals and international competitions, dedicating the championship to Governor Agbu Kefas in recognition of his administration’s unwavering commitment to youth development, including the establishment of the Taraba State Youth Development Agency.

“The maiden Dr. Agbu Kefas Northeast Tennis Championship marks the beginning of a sustained effort to discover and develop young tennis talents across the Northeast. The region is blessed with abundant sporting talents that require sustained support, exposure and investment to compete at higher levels.

He commended the Local Organising Committee for the successful organisation of the tournament and called on governments, corporate organisations and sports stakeholders to invest more in grassroots sports development.

According to him, the championship is designed to provide young athletes with opportunities to sharpen their skills, gain competitive experience and prepare for national and international competitions.

Kataps dedicated the tournament to the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, in recognition of the administration’s commitment to youth development and sports.

The successful maiden edition has raised expectations that the championship will become an annual platform for discovering, nurturing and producing the next generation of tennis talents from the Northeast for Nigeria and beyond.

The championship featured the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-17 categories, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, gain competitive experience and nurture their dreams of representing Nigeria on bigger stages.

Also speaking, the President of the Jalingo Tennis Club, Brig. Gen. Aliyu Jeremiah Faransa, commended Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps Ngwii for sponsoring the North-East Tennis Championship, describing the initiative as a significant step towards the development of tennis and youth sports in the region. He encouraged sports enthusiasts, especially young people, to embrace the game and take advantage of opportunities such as the championship.

He noted that the administration of Governor Kefas believes in discovering, nurturing, and empowering young talents through sports. He said the government remains committed to investing in the future of the youth by creating platforms that enable them to develop their skills and achieve excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President of the Nigerian Tennis Federation, Alhaji Yusuf Dati commended Governor Agbu Kefas for providing a peaceful and enabling environment where young people can develop their talents.

“This championship is far beyond winning trophies; it is an investment in the future of Taraba State, the Northeast and Nigeria. Competitions like this are where future national champions are discovered.” Alhaji Dati stated.

According to him, the initiative of the Secretary to the Government of the State deserves commendation, as it has created a pathway for identifying the next generation of tennis players capable of representing Nigeria at national and international competitions.

He encouraged participants to view every match as a valuable learning experience, reminding them that every competition contributes to personal growth regardless of the outcome.

Beyond the competition, the championship served as a meeting point for young people and sports enthusiasts from across the Northeast, reinforcing the role of sports in promoting unity, friendship, peaceful coexistence and regional integration.

Championship Results:

Under-17 Boys

Champion: Divine Denis (Adamawa)

1st Runner-up: Abba Adamu (Taraba)

2nd Runner-up: Godapower Panions (Bauchi)

Under-17 Girls

Champion: Yaman Philip Noku (Adamawa)

1st Runner-up: Charity Ubanddoma (Taraba)

2nd Runner-up: Sophia Emeka (Yobe)

Under-14 Boys

Champion: James A. Noku (Taraba)

1st Runner-up: Philimia Kadara (Bauchi)

2nd Runner-up: Yasir Lamu Ismail (Adamawa)

Under-14 Girls

Champion: Josephine Musa (Taraba)

1st Runner-up: Peace Hosea (Bauchi)

2nd Runner-up: Faith Mimido Emmanuel (Yobe)

Under-12 Girls

Champion: Rahila James (Taraba)

1st Runner-up: Joan David (Adamawa)

2nd Runner-up: Favour Shitta (Borno)

This reflects the depth of emerging tennis talent across the Northeast, with athletes from Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno dominating the various categories and demonstrating the region’s immense sporting potential.

As part of the grand finale, the National Sports Commission Northeast honoured distinguished sport enthusiasts for their outstanding contributions to sports development. Award recipients included Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas; Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps Ngwii; Coach Bulus Husseini, Chairman of the Taraba State Sports Development Commission; Dr. Alex Maianguwa, Executive Secretary of the Commission; Mrs. Yossie Daniel; Rt. Hon. John Kizito Bonzena; Hon. Anas Shuaibu D. Dangu; Coach Dauda Maman, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee; Hon. Boni Wiliya Emmanuel, Senior Special Assistant on Sports; Alhaji Yusuf Dati; Hon. Joshua Rikupki; and Prof. Ejike Sambo among others.

The four days of junior tennis excellence across U12, U14 and U17 categories, Six North East states represented with pride, One community united by the love of the game This is grassroots tennis development looks like and it’s starting in Taraba State.

For a better society

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