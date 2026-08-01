Troops neutralise 102 terrorists, arrest 345 criminals in July – DHQ

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops deployed to various theatres of operations neutralised over 102 terrorists and arrested 345 criminals in the month of July.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj.- Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists in Abuja, saying that the operational record for July stands as compelling testimony to the sustained resolve of the AFN to ensure a secure environment for socio-economic stability and peace to thrive in our country.

The Director added that 57 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 59 arms and 1,811rounds of ammunition were recovered.

He noted that some of the major successes recorded in the month of July were the killing of terrorists’ Abu Salim al-Barnawi, a senior terrorist commander and propaganda chief, and the surrender of the Chief Finance Officer of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP).

“On 12 July, troops countered a Boko Haram/ISWAP attack in Kukawa LGA of Borno State, neutralising Abu Salim al-Barnawi, a senior terrorist commander and propaganda chief, dealing a significant blow to the insurgents’ leadership and information network.

“In a major blow to the terrorists, troops recorded the surrender of a senior ISWAP finance operative along the Ladari-Jegarawa-Tunokalia axis on the Gamboru-Wulgo Main Supply Route on 25 July. The operative, identified as the Chief Finance Officer of the ISWAP enclave at Jubillaram, surrendered alongside two children and handed over an AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 101 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and cash,” he said.

“In collaboration with other security agencies and local groups, troops recorded notable successes across the operational theatres in the various geopolitical zones. These successes include the rescue of abducted and kidnap victims, as well as the neutralisation and arrest of terrorists, kidnappers, militias and other criminal elements.

“It also includes the surrender of terrorists and their family members, the recovery (or in some cases the destruction) of arms, ammunition, logistics and equipment employed by criminals for illegal acts of economic sabotage.

“The period also recorded the successful neutralisation and surrender of several high value targets, which has furthered our operations to diminish the effectiveness of the terrorists’ and criminals leadership structures in identified areas across the country,” he said.

The defence spokesperson said beyond kinetic operations, the military also embarked on several community development projects, including the construction of town halls, provision of solar-powered boreholes, installation of transformers, rehabilitation of schools and restoration of electricity infrastructure in communities across the country.

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