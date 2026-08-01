Surviving the Forest, Rains, Insects and Other Dangers: The ordeal of kidnapped Oyo school children, a tragedy never to be repeated

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

For most children, school is a place of learning, laughter and dreams.

For dozens of school children kidnapped in Oyo State and dragged into the thick forests of the Old Oyo National Park, it became the beginning of a nightmare that tested their courage, endurance and will to survive.

Far from their homes, classrooms and parents, the children found themselves thrust into an unforgiving wilderness where every day presented a new battle—not only against armed kidnappers, but also against torrential rains, swarms of insects, hunger, exhaustion and the ever-present fear of dangerous animals.

Their journey into fear

according to reports, began when they were forcibly taken deep into the forest by heavily armed kidnappers after being abducted from their schools in Oyo State.

Victims were reportedly moved in groups, often tied together as they were marched or transported farther away from areas where security operatives could easily reach them.

For children accustomed to the safety of their communities, the forest was an alien and terrifying environment.

The dense vegetation shuts out sunlight. Strange sounds echo through the trees.

Every rustle in the bushes seemed to signal danger or worse, imminent death.

The uncertainty of where they were being taken and whether they would ever return home most likely compounded their psychological trauma.

Rain, often seen as a thing of joy by most children, something to be played or danced in and afterwards cleaned up, dried and warmed up in the comfort of proper homes, became an enemy

Nature offers little mercy in such circumstances.

The period unfortunately had coincided with the rainy season, leaving the children exposed to frequent downpours.

Without proper shelter, many would have been forced to sleep on the bare ground soaked by rainwater.

Cold nights were a given with all the wet days. Their clothes most likely remained damp for hours, increasing discomfort and the risk of serious illness.

The forest floor, already difficult to navigate, must have become muddy and slippery and impossible to sleep on .

For adults, such conditions would be challenging. For children, some of them as young as two years, they would be simply unbearable.

Each rainfall brought another difficult night of shivering under makeshift covers or tree canopies while wondering when rescue would come.

The Relentless Assault of Insects, bugs and other dangerous reptiles must have been a nightmare.

Some of these innocent children may have wondered when they were cast in the unending horror movie that their lives became.

If the rains weakened their bodies, insects most likely tormented them continuously.

Mosquitoes, notorious carriers of malaria, thrive in forested and wet environments.

Victims of kidnappings in Nigeria’s forests have frequently described being unable to escape mosquito bites and other insect bites like ants, particularly at night.

Beyond mosquitoes and ants, flies and other biting insects, there are other creatures of the forest like scorpions, centipedes,

These children had to endure itching, swelling and sleepless nights as they struggled against the constant discomfort.

For over 50 days ,our leaders slept in the comfort of their homes knowing that these little children were exposed dangerously in the forest.

In an environment where access to medicine is virtually non-existent, even minor insect bites become serious concerns.

The fear of falling ill is real. Malaria, skin infections and fever could easily develop under such harsh conditions.

The forest is home to more than insects.

Although encounters with large predators may be rare, the fear of snakes, alligators and other dangerous reptiles and creatures remain constant in Nigeria’s wilderness areas.

Every movement through thick vegetation carries risks.

The children had to trek for long , and some maybe barefoot or with inadequate footwear.

At night, the sounds of the forest becomes even more frightening. Crickets will chirp, Owls will hoot and the bandits may fire their guns periodically to deter the adults planning escape.

For children already traumatized by armed captors, the possibility of encountering dangerous wildlife most likely would add another layer of terror.

Many of these children may be traumatized for life from these harrowing experiences. They most certainly would have nightmares for years even after being rescued.

Some who were able to sleep may have slept lightly, startled into wakefulness by unfamiliar sounds and fearful of what might emerge from the darkness.

However, the most compelling challenge was survival itself.

Food supplies were limited and most likely irregular, according to the stories by some of the adults kidnapped alongside them.

The children had little control over when or what they would eat, or if they will eat. Their fate was entirely in the hands of their monster captors.

Long treks through rough terrain most likely drained their energy while poor nutrition weakened them further every passing day before the rescue.

There was likely no access to clean drinking water unless the bandits managed to get supplies from their sponsors.

The combination of hunger, dehydration and exhaustion made survival increasingly difficult, particularly for the younger children.

The dangers these children faced is not only physical, but emotional as well as psychological.

The emotional scars of captivity may last far longer than insect bites or days spent in the rain.

The children will live with uncertainty about Nigeria for a long time. For over a month, they were completely at the mercy of hardened criminals.They worried about their parents and families.

They have witnessed armed men exercising complete control over their lives and most

likely struggled with fear, anxiety and trauma every day of their captivity.

Mental health experts note that children exposed to such experiences can suffer long-term psychological effects, including nightmares, depression, post-traumatic stress and difficulties readjusting to normal life.

For these victims, rescue may mark the end of captivity, but recovery is a much longer journey.

I sincerely hope that now they have been rescued, they will be rehabilitated and given the necessary attention required.

The experience of the kidnapped Oyo school children highlights more than Nigeria’s security challenges.

It demonstrates the extraordinary helplessness of a populace held bound by irresponsible leaders they never voted for.

That is the only reason these Oyo children were placed in these unimaginable circumstances for over a month until they were mercifully rescued by our gallant troops .

Forced to confront hunger, rain, insects, dangerous terrain and the constant threat of violence, they by God’s grace survived these conditions that would test even the strongest adults.

Their ordeal also underscores the urgent need to secure schools, strengthen intelligence gathering, improve surveillance around vulnerable communities and prevent criminal groups from using forests as safe havens.

No child should have to learn survival skills in a kidnapper’s camp.

No classroom should end in a march through a hostile forest.

Yet for the Oyo school children, survival was the most important lesson of all—a lesson written not in textbooks, but in rain-soaked nights, insect-infested camps and the enduring hope of returning home.

Such a tragedy must never be allowed to repeat itself.

For a better society

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