State Police and the battle for Nigeria’s rural heartland

….Can the New Police Bill reverse bandit rule in Nigeria’s villages?

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

For many Nigerians living in urban centres, insecurity is often measured by headlines about kidnappings, attacks on highways, or terrorist incidents.

But in dozens of rural communities across Northern Nigeria, insecurity has evolved into something far more disturbing: the gradual replacement of state authority by criminal authority.

In parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and some communities bordering the North-Central region, bandit groups have reportedly established a shadow government.

Villagers pay levies to criminal gangs, farmers are charged taxes before accessing their farmlands, and traditional rulers sometimes negotiate directly with armed groups to ensure the survival of their communities.

It is against this backdrop that the Senate’s recent passage of the State Police Bill has generated renewed debate on the future of security governance in Nigeria.

The bill seeks to decentralise policing by allowing states to establish their own police services alongside the federal police structure.

Supporters believe it could become one of the most significant security reforms in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Critics fear it could create new problems of political abuse and uneven security standards.

The central question remains: Can state police help reclaim rural territories where the authority of the Nigerian state has weakened or disappeared in

rural Nigeria?

The challenge facing rural communities goes beyond ordinary criminality.

In several areas, bandit groups have transformed from roving armed gangs into organised networks that exercise control over territory.

Reports from affected communities reveal a pattern. Farmers pay “harvest taxes.”

Villagers contribute money for protection. Community leaders are forced into negotiations with criminal groups.

In some instances, residents must seek permission from bandits before accessing forests, grazing routes, or agricultural land.

This situation represents a direct challenge to Nigeria’s sovereignty and it is yet to be addressed by the current APC led government.

When criminal actors determine who can farm, travel, trade or govern within a community, the state effectively loses control.

One reason for this development is the absence of sufficient security presence in rural areas.

Nigeria’s centralised policing system has struggled to adequately cover vast territories, leaving many villages hours away from the nearest police station.

Security experts have long argued that a centrally controlled force cannot effectively respond to local threats in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria.

The strongest argument in favour of state police is proximity.

Unlike the federal police, whose command structure is largely centralised, state police officers would be recruited, deployed and managed closer to the communities they serve.

Supporters believe this local knowledge could significantly improve intelligence gathering and rapid response to security threats.

Banditry thrives in environments where security agencies lack local intelligence.

Criminal groups often exploit forests, difficult terrain, language barriers and weak community-police relationships.

Officers recruited from local communities are more likely to understand local geography, cultural dynamics and emerging threats.

For villages currently under the influence of bandit groups, quicker intelligence and faster operational responses could disrupt criminal networks before they become entrenched.

State police may also help address one of the biggest frustrations among rural residents: delayed response times.

In many communities, security alerts must travel through multiple bureaucratic layers before action is taken.

A decentralised system could shorten this chain of command and allow state authorities to respond more rapidly to attacks.

Perhaps the most significant implication of the bill lies in its potential to restore government presence in areas where criminal groups have become de facto authorities.

Security is not merely about arresting criminals.

It is about establishing visible state authority. Schools, healthcare facilities, markets and agricultural activities cannot thrive where armed groups dictate the rules.

If properly funded and coordinated, state police forces could support broader efforts to re-establish governance in vulnerable communities.

Permanent security deployments, intelligence-led operations and closer engagement with traditional institutions could gradually weaken the influence of bandit networks.

Such interventions would be particularly important in areas where criminal taxation has become normalised.

The collection of levies by bandits is not simply an economic crime; it is a symbolic demonstration of power.

Ending such practices would send a strong message that the state has returned.

Despite its promise, the success of state policing will depend heavily on funding.

Many states already struggle to meet existing financial obligations.

Establishing police commands, training personnel, acquiring equipment and maintaining operational logistics will require substantial resources.

Poorly funded state police forces could become ineffective or vulnerable to corruption.

Worse still, disparities in state revenues could create uneven security outcomes across the federation, with wealthier states operating better-equipped forces than poorer states.

For rural communities facing existential security threats, inadequate funding could mean that the promise of state police remains largely theoretical.

Opponents of state police have long warned that governors could use local police formations to intimidate political opponents or interfere in electoral processes.

Recognising these concerns, the proposed legislation reportedly includes safeguards designed to prevent abuse of police powers and ensure adherence to due process.

Nevertheless, concerns remain.

Nigeria’s democratic institutions are still evolving, and critics argue that effective oversight mechanisms must accompany any decentralised policing structure.

The challenge for lawmakers and policymakers will be to create accountability systems strong enough to prevent abuse while still giving state police the flexibility needed to address local security challenges.

State police alone cannot solve rural insecurity.

Banditry is sustained by a combination of factors, including poverty, unemployment, weak governance, illegal mining, porous borders and the proliferation of small arms.

Consequently, security reforms must be accompanied by economic development, improved infrastructure, agricultural support programmes and strengthened local governance institutions.

Communities that have endured years of violence require more than armed protection.

They need roads, schools, healthcare facilities, functioning markets and opportunities for young people.

The Senate’s passage of the State Police Bill represents a major shift in Nigeria’s approach to security management.

If eventually ratified and implemented effectively, it could provide states with a powerful tool to confront insecurity and reclaim rural territories where criminal groups have become entrenched.

For villagers who have spent years paying taxes to bandits instead of government authorities, the stakes could not be higher.

The success or failure of state police may ultimately be judged not in Abuja, state capitals or legislative chambers, but in remote villages where citizens simply want to farm their land, send their children to school and live without fear of disruption to their lives.

The real test of the reform will be whether it can restore the presence of the Nigerian state in places where it has been absent for far too long.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2