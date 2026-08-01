SDP house: Onitsha family protests alleged encroachment of property

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Ogbo family of Umuasele village, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday protested encroachment on the landed property that housed the demolished defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) party house (property) situated along Niger Street, Fegge, Onitsha.

On arrival at the property, the aggrieved Ogbo family members, some of who wore yellow aprons for easy identification, made straight to the perimeter fence and black iron gate where they pasted ‘caveat emptor’, notice.

Recall that there is a pending court matter between Ogbo family of Umuassele village Onitsha and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), over ownership of the landed property at a court of competent jurisdiction (Federal High Court sitting in Awka), suit No FHC/AWK/CS/2020.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved Onitsha indigenes, Barr. Onyibor Okagbue told newsmen that since the matter is in court, nobody has the right to encroach on the property.

His words, “The matter is in court and so nobody is expected to go and start meddling in the matter that is in court. What we have come here to do is to bring to the notice of the trespassers the pendency of the matter in court to the tresspassers.

“It is the caveat emptor which we advertised in one of the national dailies that we pasted on the property. A case that has been pending in court for the past six years.

“We put a caveat and posted it there so that whoever is encroaching upon that place should know that the matter is pending in court. If you feel you have the right title, then you go to court to ventilate it and not to encroach on the matter that has been pending in court for the past six years”, he advised.

It will be recalled that the tenants of the property protested their ejection from the party house by the Federal Government, through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Limited, based in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to the quit notice served on the tenants, the property has been leased out to a businessman by the FG through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd at the cost of #37,612,978.00

The occupants, who are mostly police personnel and few civilians, confirmed the ejection notice but lamented the short timeframe of two weeks and pleaded that they should be given up to three months or end of this year.

They admitted receiving #300,000 per occupant as compensation to enable them look for an alternative place of abude and finance such apartments they may have found.

The lease offer by the FG to Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd read in part thus: “The Presidency. Implementation committee of the white paper on the commission of inquiry into the alienation of Federal Government landed property”.

“Re: Offer of a leasehold interest in Federal Government landed property in the states. Defunct political office building at Niger Street, Fegge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State. Dilapidated and abandoned political office building. #37,612,978.00.

“Further to your expression of interest to take up a leasehold interest in the above-mentioned property (hereinafter referred to as the FGN), together with all appurtenances, rights of way, easements and privileges related thereto. We are pleased to inform you that Mr President has graciously approved that you should be offered a lease of the property on an as-is basis at the stipulated price(hereinafter referred to as the consideration).

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