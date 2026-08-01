Policemen, others stranded months after ejection from Onitsha SDP house

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Months after they were ejected from the controversial defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) house situated along Niger Street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, the occupants of the party house, which included 11 policemen and civilians were said to have remained homeless after their ejection.

Inside sources that pleaded anonymity told newsmen that, “Most of us that were ejected from the party house are still stranded as we can not easily get alternative places to live with our families. Some of us have sent their families and loved ones to our different villages pending when we will get an alternative place.

“They are suppose to give us at least six months to one year to get alternative place and not the two weeks ejection notice served on us in a place like Onitsha that has housing deficite issue.. We have our families we fend for,” he lamented.

“How can we be victims of a property dispute between Ogbo family of Umuasele village Onitsha and National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), the controversial party house has been demolished and cleared.

“Why should they demolish the party house when the matter over ownership of the property is still pending in a court of competent jurisdiction (Federal High Court sitting in Awka), suit No FHC/AWK/CS/2020.

“Prior to the demolition exercise, we, the tenants of the property, protested our ejection from the party house by the Federal Government, through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria limited, based in Asaba, Delta State capital.

“According to the quit notice served on us, the tenants, the property has been leased out to a businessman by the FG through Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd at the cost of #37,612,978.00

“We lamented the short timeframe of two weeks and pleaded that we should be given up to six months or end of this year.Some of us have lived with our families for about three years and more and as bread winners should be given enough time to leave”, he lamented.

They admitted receiving N300,000 per occupant as compensation to enable them look for alternative place of abode and finance such apartments they may have found.

The lease offer by the FG to Golden Crown Consult Nigeria Ltd read in part thus: “The Presidency. Implementation committee of the white paper on the commission of inquiry into the alienation of Federal Government landed property”.

“Re : Offer of a leasehold interest in Federal Government landed property in the states. Defunct political office building at Niger street, Fegge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra state. Dilapidated and abandoned political office building. #37,612,978.00.

“Further to your expression of interest to take up a leasehold interest in the above mentioned property (hereinafter refered to as the FGN), together with all appurtenances, rights of way, easements and privileges related thereto. We are pleased to inform you that Mr President has graciously approved that you should be offered a lease of the property on as is basis at the stipulated price(hereinafter referred to as the consideration)”.

The scribe of Onitsha South council area, Paul Onuachala, when contacted, insisted that the party house in question belongs to Onitsha South local Government area and warned that nobody or group should lay claim to it

His words, “The property belongs to Onitsha South Local Government area, so they have no right to sell or lease it. The person selling it or leasing it has no genuine title, so how can he sell,” Onuachala queried.

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