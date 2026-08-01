Oborevwori approves N2m monthly stipend for South Africa returnees

Ebebezer Adurokiya, Warri

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved a comprehensive welfare package for Deltans who returned from South Africa following the recent xenophobic attacks, including a ₦2 million grant for each affected family and monthly stipends to support their reintegration.

Under the package, each individual returnee will receive a monthly welfare stipend of ₦200,000, while every affected family will receive ₦300,000 monthly, effective from August 2026 until the end of the governor’s first tenure on May 29, 2027.

The announcement was made during the reception of 86 returnees at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, on Friday .

Governor Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, condemned the xenophobic attacks, describing them as a gross violation of human dignity. He stated that no individual should be subjected to violence, intimidation, or discrimination on account of nationality and expressed sympathy with the victims over the physical, emotional, and financial losses they suffered .

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt intervention, which facilitated the safe evacuation of the affected Nigerians from South Africa .

As part of measures to cushion the effects of their ordeal, Oborevwori announced that the state government would provide free medical screening for all returnees at government-owned health facilities .

He also directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Services to provide trauma counselling and psychosocial support for the victims and their families.

Urging Deltans to receive the returnees with compassion, solidarity and kindness, the governor said such values reflected the true Delta spirit, assuring the victims that the unfortunate experience would not define their future .

Earlier, the Commissioner in charge of the Bureau for Special Duties, Hon. Ejiro Etacherure, assured the returnees of the state government’s commitment to helping them rebuild their lives, describing their safe return as a testament to compassionate leadership and effective collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Responding on behalf of the returnees, Mr. Jacob Agbada expressed profound appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for approving the ₦2 million grant and the monthly stipend, describing the gesture as timely and life-changing.

For a better society

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