Kaigama tasks parents on legacy of fear of God, integrity

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. (Dr) Ignatius Kaigama, has said that the greatest legacy parents can leave behind for their children is not property but values of faith, integrity and the fear of God.

Kaigama made this assertion on Thursday, during the Requiem Mass organized in respect of Prof. John Kennedy Opara’s mother, Chief Ezinne Christiana Opara at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

Delivering a sermon, Kaigama said that Prof. Opara is part of the archdiocese, stressing that whatever affects him also affects the archdiocese

He enjoined leaders to serve humanity with humility, stating that they should be conscious of the vanity of human existence.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka.

He extolled the virtues of the chief mourner, Prof John Kennedy Opara, the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, whom he said served four Presidents of Nigeria well and also doing great things at the CSS Global Integrated Farms where he is serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer .

Kaigama further stated that judging by the tributes so far, it is an indication that she was a just woman. He said, “Christiana Opara lived well and lived to the age of 83. The lesson I learnt from Mama Opara was to do good to others and that, as people do good to others, the world will become a better place.”

Prof. Opara, the son of Mama Opara, said, his mother taught him many things. “She taught me the fear of God, the importance of relationships, and was a source of remarkable strength to me and my siblings.

According to him, “My mother is very loving, caring, and passionate about the things of God. She is reliable and dependable. My mother meant everything to me, because she taught me all that I have learnt and be able to do today. She taught me how to cook, how to love and how to pray.”

Ezinne Christiana Opara was the mother of Professor John Kennedy Opara, the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, and Chairman of CSS Group of Companies.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said he and Opara had come a long way in the NCPC, adding that he is building on Opara’s legacy.

Dignitaries who attended the Requiem Mass of Mama Ezinne Christiana Opara in Abuja, included: the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang; former Governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha; the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Professor Placid Njoku; the former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe; the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, among others.

Also in attendance were the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Rev. Amos Yohanna, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan;the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja, Anselm Umoren; among others.

Late Chief Christiana Opara died on 7th May 2026 at the age of 83. Her remains will be laid to rest on 7th August 2026 at Umuopara Nguru Obetiti, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State.

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