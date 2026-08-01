Imo enjoys relative calm as DSS cracks down on ESN

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

The sustained counter-insurgency operations by security agencies, led by the Department of State Services (DSS), have continued to weaken the operational capacity of suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives in Imo State

Available security information indicates that the relative calm witnessed across the state in recent weeks is largely attributable to coordinated offensives by the joint security forces against the armed group.

According to information from the security agency, within the last one month, security operatives reportedly neutralised several suspected ESN fighters during separate operations.

The security agency further revealed that among those identified were two commanders, Solomon Akarachukwu Alisiobi, also known as “Maddox”, and Chima Azubuogu, alias “Akajiofor”, during raids on camps linked to suspected commanders Ifeanyi Okorienta-Eze, popularly called “Gentle de Yahoo”, and Monday Oluchi Ogu, also known as “B44”.

It said, “the operations have significantly disrupted the command structure of the militant network, depleted its fighting strength and forced surviving members into disarray, making it increasingly difficult for the group to coordinate attacks.”

The Department of State Services in the State has been credited for providing the intelligence, coordination and operational leadership behind many of the successful joint operations carried out alongside other security agencies.

The sustained intelligence-driven approach, according to security stakeholders, has contributed to the noticeable reduction in violent attacks and improved public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

Residents in the state have continued to commend the quiet but determined efforts of the agencies, noting that the improved security situation has enabled many communities to resume normal social and economic activities.

They, however, urged the security forces to sustain the momentum until all criminal elements are dismantled and lasting peace is fully restored across the state.

For a better society

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