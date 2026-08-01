August 1, 2026
Trending now

Kaigama tasks parents on legacy of fear of God, integrity

Gov Kefas applauds COAS for establishing 10 Division in Taraba

Imo enjoys relative calm as DSS cracks down on ESN

Policemen, others stranded months after ejection from Onitsha SDP house

FG launches taskforce to build Armed Forces medical college

Gov Okpebholo showcases Edo’s progress in London

8th Africa procurement, supply chain summit , awards held in Lagos

Chidi Amuta’s ‘Abuja Gangster Chronicles’ and the mind of an incurable cynic

DR. EZINWA ENYINNA MBALEWE, HEARTFELT CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR IMPRESSIVE ACCOMPLISHMENT

Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims on Lagos-Benin highway

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Imo enjoys relative calm as DSS cracks down on ESN

by Peter Anayo063

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri 

The sustained counter-insurgency operations by security agencies, led by the Department of State Services (DSS), have continued to weaken the operational capacity of suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives in Imo State

Available security information indicates that the relative calm witnessed across the state in recent weeks is largely attributable to coordinated offensives by the joint security forces against the armed group.

According to information from the security agency, within the last one month, security operatives reportedly neutralised several suspected ESN fighters during separate operations.

The security agency further revealed that among those identified were two commanders, Solomon Akarachukwu Alisiobi, also known as “Maddox”, and Chima Azubuogu, alias “Akajiofor”, during raids on camps linked to suspected commanders Ifeanyi Okorienta-Eze, popularly called “Gentle de Yahoo”, and Monday Oluchi Ogu, also known as “B44”.

It said, “the operations have significantly disrupted the command structure of the militant network, depleted its fighting strength and forced surviving members into disarray, making it increasingly difficult for the group to coordinate attacks.”

The Department of State Services in the  State has been credited for providing the intelligence, coordination and operational leadership behind many of the successful joint operations carried out alongside other security agencies.

The sustained intelligence-driven approach, according to security stakeholders, has contributed to the noticeable reduction in violent attacks and improved public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

Residents in the state have continued to commend the quiet but determined efforts of the agencies, noting that the improved security situation has enabled many communities to resume normal social and economic activities.

They, however, urged the security forces to sustain the momentum until all criminal elements are dismantled and lasting peace is fully restored across the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NGF mourns deaths of statesmen Pa Adebanjo, Edwin Clark

Peter Anayo

70% Nigerians can’t afford legal representation – D-G LACON

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 7, 2026

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetholiganbetJojobetHoliganbet girişHoliganbetHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabethttps://gunprodeals.com/marsbahisHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetjojobet güncel girişcratosroyalbetganobetgrandpashabetkurtköy escort bayangrandpashabetJojobetiptv satın albetciocasibom girişgrandpashabetcasibomjojobetcasibomcasibomHoliganbetAnkara escortcasibomgrandpashabetbetciocasibom girişAnkara escortcasibom