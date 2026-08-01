Gov Okpebholo showcases Edo’s progress in London

.Hails Tinubu’s reforms

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms for giving state governments the financial capacity to deliver meaningful development, saying the impact of the President’s policies is evident in the transformation currently taking place across Edo State.

Addressing Edo indigenes at a diaspora engagement in London themed “Shine Beyond Borders,” Governor Okpebholo presented the scorecard of his administration, highlighting achievements in infrastructure, security and governance while urging members of the diaspora to return home as investors, professionals and partners in the state’s development.

The governor said President Tinubu’s bold economic decisions, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, have strengthened the finances of sub-national governments, enabling them to embark on projects that directly improve the lives of citizens.

According to him, “The era of governors queuing up for bailouts in Abuja before they could pay workers’ salaries is over. Today, states have more money not only for salaries but enough to undertake infrastructural development as can be witnessed in Edo State in recent times”

Governor Okpebholo noted that the visible transformation across Edo State is a practical demonstration of how the Federal Government’s economic reforms are translating into development at the state level.

He pointed to landmark projects such as the Ramat Park Flyover in Benin City, the reconstruction of the Ekpoma–Auchi section of the Benin–Okene Highway with concrete pavement, the extension of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway through Edo State, and ongoing improvements in security through the establishment of an Army Forward Operational Base, the siting of the MOPOL 82 Squadron, the recruitment of 500 Forest Guards and the approval of a new Army Division for Edo State.

The governor said the administration’s SHINE Agenda is delivering measurable progress in infrastructure, security, healthcare, education and economic development, making Edo increasingly attractive to investors.

He urged Edo professionals, entrepreneurs and investors living abroad to partner with the government by bringing home their expertise, technology, global networks and investments to accelerate development.

Rather than delivering a formal speech, Governor Okpebholo described the gathering as a family conversation, reflecting on the enduring bond between Edo people abroad and their homeland.

“Some of you left Edo as children. Some of you have never even seen Edo, but you grew up hearing the names of your communities from your parents. That is true love that has survived oceans,” he said.

He added: “To those of you here who have never seen your ancestral home, I invite you to come back, not as visitors, but as owners.”

Governor Okpebholo also appealed to the diaspora to judge his administration by its performance rather than social media narratives.

“Judge our administration by our performance and not from online mischiefs and propaganda,” he said.

He encouraged them to become ambassadors of Edo State by projecting its strengths and investment opportunities.

“Avoid always speaking negatively about the land of your forefathers because there is no place like home,” he added.

As part of the engagement, the governor presented branded face caps and other souvenirs bearing the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to members of the Edo diaspora, reinforcing the administration’s support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The interactive session afforded members of the diaspora the opportunity to engage directly with the governor, discuss issues affecting the state and explore practical ways of contributing to Edo’s sustainable development through investment, knowledge transfer and strategic partnerships.

The London engagement forms part of the Edo State Government’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with Edo communities across the world and mobilise them as partners in the state’s economic growth and development, according to a statement by Dr Patrick Akhere Ebojele the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo.

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