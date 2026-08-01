Gov Kefas applauds COAS for establishing 10 Division in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

As part of ongoing engagements aimed at facilitating the operational take-off of the newly established 10 Division Nigerian Army, Headquarters Jalingo, the Nigerian Army Order of Battle (ORBAT) 2023 renewal committee paid a courtesy visit to Governor Agbu Kefas in Abuja.

The visit is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s and the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s security architecture following the recent establishment of additional Divisions by President Bola Tinubu to enhance operational effectiveness and address emerging security challenges across the country.

The Committee was led by the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (CASE), Major General BT Ugiagbe. Other members of the delegation included Major General RT Utsaha, Deputy Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation; Major General SY Yakassai, Director of Procurement; Major General IO Bassey, Deputy Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation; Brigadier General MJ Gambo, Director of Personnel Services, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; Brigadier General YP Habila, Director of Nigerian Army Budget; and Brigadier General KC Uwa, Director of Operations, Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and former Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE.

In his remarks, Governor Kefas welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of 10 Division in Taraba State. He described the decision as timely and strategic, noting that it would significantly enhance security across Taraba State and the adjoining areas.

The Governor emphasized the strategic importance of Taraba State, describing it as one of Nigeria’s largest states with a unique security environment. He observed that the State shares boundaries with Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, as well as an extensive international border with the Republic of Cameroon.

Governor Kefas specifically highlighted the strategic border Local Government Areas of Kurmi, Takum, Gashaka and Sardauna, stressing that their location along the Nigeria-Cameroon frontier presents unique security challenges that require a strong and sustained military presence to effectively combat trans-border crimes, arms trafficking, illegal migration and other emerging threats.

He commended the Nigerian Army for its professionalism and sacrifices in restoring peace across Taraba State and reaffirmed the commitment of the State Government to continue partnering with the Nigerian Army. The Governor also pledged the State Government’s full support towards the successful take-off of 10 Division, including facilitating the provision of suitable land and other necessary support required for the establishment of military infrastructure.

Governor Kefas expressed confidence that the operationalization of the Division would not only strengthen security but also stimulate socio-economic development, attract investment, improve infrastructure and enhance the overall well-being of the people of Taraba and neighbouring Adamawa State.

In his remarks, the Team Leader conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, to Governor Agbu Kefas and expressed appreciation for the unwavering support the Taraba State Government has consistently extended to the Nigerian Army in its efforts to maintain peace and security within the State.

Major General Ugiagbe explained that the visit formed part of the Committee’s assignment to engage critical stakeholders on the implementation of the Nigerian Army ORBAT 2023 Review, particularly with respect to the operationalization of the newly established 10 Division Nigerian Army, Headquarters Jalingo.

He stated that the establishment of the Division marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian Army’s force restructuring and is intended to strengthen command and control, improve operational responsiveness, enhance border security and deepen the Army’s capacity to address contemporary security threats within its Area of Responsibility.

The Team Leader informed the Governor that 10 Division, with Headquarters in Jalingo, will have operational responsibility for Taraba and Adamawa States, which were previously under the operational jurisdiction of 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos. He noted that the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Taraba State Government towards the early take-off of the Division.

He further highlighted that the successful operationalization of the Division would require adequate land for the construction of the Divisional Headquarters, permanent barracks, accommodation for officers and soldiers, training areas and ranges, logistics bases, workshops, equipment parks, ammunition storage facilities, medical facilities, schools, communication infrastructure, administrative complexes, operational support facilities and other critical military infrastructure necessary for a fully functional Divisional Headquarters.

In his closing remarks, Major General Ugiagbe thanked the Governor for his warm reception and valuable contributions, assuring him that the Committee would continue to work closely with the Taraba State Government to ensure the successful take-off of 10 Division Nigerian Army.

The Committee is also scheduled to undertake further liaison visits to Taraba and Adamawa States to conduct on-site assessments and engage relevant stakeholders in support of the smooth operationalization of 10 Division Nigerian Army, Headquarters Jalingo.

Recall that the President had approved the establishment of the 10 Division of the Nigerian Army, with its permanent headquarters to be located in Jalingo, Taraba State, and appointed Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeit as pioneer GOC, in a major move to strengthen national security and enhance military operations in the North-East.

The 10 Division will oversee military operations across Taraba State and the strategic border corridors of Adamawa State, reinforcing security, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing rapid response to emerging threats in the region.

The establishment of the 10 Division in Jalingo is expected to significantly boost security coordination, strengthen border protection, improve civil-military cooperation, and contribute to lasting peace and stability in Taraba State and neighbouring areas.

The development marks another strategic investment by the Federal Government in Nigeria’s security architecture and is widely seen as a historic milestone for Taraba State.

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