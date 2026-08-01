FG to modernise abattoirs, transform livestock value chain – Minister

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the National Union of Butchery Workers/National Butchers Union of Nigeria to modernise abattoirs and transform Nigeria’s livestock value chain in line with global best practices.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, made this known while receiving the leadership of the National Union of Butchery Workers on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Wednesday, 30 July 2026.

The Minister described the Butchers’ Association as a critical stakeholder in the livestock value chain, acknowledging the indispensable role its members play in meat production and food security across the country.

He commended the association for its contributions to the sector and assured its members of the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with them in driving the transformation of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

According to the Minister, the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development underscores the Federal Government’s recognition of the enormous economic potential of the livestock sector and its determination to reposition it as a major contributor to national development.

He noted that the Ministry would continue to rely on constructive engagement and regular feedback from stakeholders to develop policies and programmes that respond to the needs of operators across the livestock value chain.

Maiha reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to modernising livestock production systems through investments in ranching, improved pastoral practices, modern abattoirs, cold chain infrastructure, milk collection centres and other critical facilities that will enhance productivity, hygiene and value addition.

He observed that many existing slaughter facilities no longer meet acceptable standards, stressing the urgent need to replace obsolete practices with modern, hygienic and internationally compliant abattoirs.

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry would support capacity building and specialised training to equip personnel with the skills required to manage modern abattoirs and meat processing facilities efficiently in every location.

He urged members of the association to embrace the ongoing reforms by investing in modern commercial abattoirs and taking advantage of financing opportunities offered by development finance institutions to expand their businesses.

According to him, Nigeria possesses the livestock resources, land, feed and market required to become a major exporter of quality meat products, provided the industry aligns with international standards.

Maiha further stated that, modernising the livestock value chain would unlock significant economic opportunities, including the processing of hides, skins, blood, bones and other animal by-products, with the potential to generate thousands of jobs, create wealth and stimulate industrial growth.

He added that the Ministry is also implementing plans to establish cold storage facilities across a the Federation to reduce post-slaughter losses, improve food safety and expand employment opportunities, particularly for young Nigerians.

The Minister therefore called on the National Butchers Union of Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s reform agenda by embracing innovation, improved standards and modern processing technologies capable of positioning Nigeria competitively in regional and international meat markets.

Earlier, the Deputy National President of the National Union of Butchery Workers, Alhaji Biliamin Elesinmeta, commended the Honourable Minister for his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He noted that the establishment of the Ministry has renewed hope for sustainable livestock development and significantly advanced efforts aimed at promoting livestock business while reducing conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

Alhaji Elesinmeta appealed to the Ministry to facilitate the construction of modern standard abattoirs in all State capitals and the Federal Capital Territory to improve meat processing, ensure compliance with export standards and boost foreign exchange earnings.

He also requested the provision of refrigerated meat vans for major abattoirs nationwide to enhance hygienic transportation and preserve the quality of meat products from processing facilities to markets.

The Union further appealed to the Federal Government to include its members in the implementation of the forthcoming Home-Grown School Feeding Programme by engaging the association as a major supplier of meat across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2