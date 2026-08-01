FG launches taskforce to build Armed Forces medical college

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, has set in motion a plan to reshape how Nigeria trains health workers for its Armed Forces with the inauguration of a Technical Working Group to speed up the creation of the Armed Forces College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

According to the Minister, the new college is designed to create a steady supply of doctors, nurses and other specialists equipped for military operations. The goal is to stop the Armed Forces’ decades-long reliance on civilian universities for medical training.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Dr. Alausa described the project as a direct investment in national security and in people. He said personnel who put their lives on the line daily deserve a health workforce built specifically for their conditions of service.

He noted that the Federal Government had already approved the college. The inauguration of the Working Group, he said, signals the move from approval to action.

“We cannot keep asking our gallant men and women who defend the nation to make do without a reliable system for producing the medical professionals they need. We also cannot keep forcing the Armed Forces to scramble for the few doctors coming out of our regular universities,” the Minister stated.

Dr. Alausa linked the initiative to the Federal Government’s broader push to expand health training. He disclosed that yearly admissions into Medicine and Dentistry have grown from roughly 5,000 before this administration to 10,405. The target, he said, is to hit at least 20,000 admissions within the next two years by accrediting more medical colleges.

On nursing, he reported a major jump. Annual enrolment has climbed from about 28,000 to close to 120,000 nationwide, exceeding the administration’s goal. He praised the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for upholding standards that have given Nigerian nurses international respect.

Still, he stressed that military healthcare requires its own institution with programmes matched to service realities. He charged the Technical Working Group to focus on areas such as Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and other specialties critical for treating and rehabilitating troops recovering from combat injuries.

“This college is not meant to rival civilian universities. It is meant to make the Armed Forces self-reliant in producing the health professionals they require. Each programme must answer one question: Does the Armed Forces need it? If yes, it gets priority,” he said.

The Working Group brings together senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, National Universities Commission, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Defence Academy and other key bodies. Their mandate covers smooth accreditation, admissions and programme approvals.

The committee will also draft the academic curriculum, blend classroom learning with military drills, handle accreditation, support the recruitment of core academic staff, and liaise with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to launch classes in the 2026 academic year.

Dr. Alausa said he has already spoken with the JAMB Registrar to get the college listed on the admissions portal. He has also instructed the NUC to accelerate resource verification and accreditation so the first set of military medical cadets can resume in 2026.

The Minister thanked the Honourable Minister of Defence and the Honourable Minister of State for Defence for their consistent backing.

He reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to deliver the project and expressed optimism that with the Working Group moving quickly, the Armed Forces College of Medicine and Health Sciences will welcome its first cadets in the 2026 session.

Giving an update, Major General Idris Babatunde Solebo, Director General of the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme and Chairman of the Technical Working Group, said the college will follow the model of the United States’ Uniformed Services University. Under that model, medical cadets receive combined academic and military instruction from entry to graduation, with special focus on battlefield medicine and Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

He added that the college will be sited at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where existing facilities can support an immediate start. He pointed to a current gap of about 93 percent in medical personnel within the Armed Forces, which makes a dedicated training institution urgent for strengthening military health services and ensuring a steady supply of professionals.

The Minister thanked the Honourable Minister of Defence and the Honourable Minister of State for Defence for their consistent backing. He reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to deliver the project and expressed optimism that with the Working Group moving quickly, the Armed Forces College of Medicine and Health Sciences will welcome its first cadets in the 2026 session.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2