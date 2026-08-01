FG lauds Otti over construction of Air Force Administrative Complex

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa(rtd), has commended the Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti for constructing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Administrative Complex in Umuahia, describing the project as a strategic investment in national security.

Speaking on Friday at the inauguration and handover of the facility in Umuahia, Musa said that the project demonstrated the importance of collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

He congratulated the State government for recognising the critical role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation’s peace, unity and territorial integrity.

According to him, although the Armed Forces were constitutionally mandated to defend the country, lasting peace and stability require the support of governments at all levels, security agencies, communities and citizens.

The minister described the facility as a practical demonstration of partnership and a model of how state governments could contribute meaningfully to national security.

He said that NAF had continued to distinguish itself through professionalism and dedication in protecting the nation’s airspace and supporting joint operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft and other security threats.

Musa noted that such achievements were sustained through continuous investment in infrastructure, training, logistics and institutional development.

He expressed confidence that the deployment of Air Force personnel to Abia would significantly improve security, reduce response time to emergencies and enhance ongoing operations across the state and the South-East.

The minister commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his commitment to strengthening the operational capacity of the Air Force and urged personnel deployed to Abia to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and discipline.

He said the new administrative complex would improve administrative efficiency, personnel management and operational readiness, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of the service.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Defence to supporting Abia and the South-East in addressing security challenges.

In his address, Governor Otti said the establishment of the administrative Complex in Umuahia marks another major milestone in his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property.

Otti described the project as a demonstration of the gains of collaboration between the Federal Government and sub-national governments.

He said the facility reflected the state’s determination to strengthen security by providing the Armed Forces with the infrastructure required to effectively protect residents and visitors.

According to him, the arrival of the Nigerian Air Force completes the presence of the three branches of the Armed Forces in Abia.

The governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of the Air Staff, for supporting the establishment of the Air Force presence in the state.

He assured the Nigerian Air Force of the state government’s continued support to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities effectively.

Otti disclosed that the state had allocated 120 hectares of land at the proposed Abia Airport in Nsulu for the development of a permanent Air Force base.

He said construction of the base would commence after the completion of the airport runway, while residential accommodation had already been secured for Air Force personnel in Umuahia to facilitate their smooth deployment.

The governor said his administration also intended to partner with the Nigerian Air Force in the area of education and human capital development, in addition to security collaboration.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, commended Otti for facilitating the establishment of the Nigerian Air Force’s first permanent operational presence in the state.

Aneke said that the permanent NAF presence would strengthen security, expand operational reach and support socio-economic development across Abia and the South-East.

He described the project as a product of visionary leadership and effective civil-military collaboration, expressing appreciation to the Abia Government for its commitment to national security.

He said the state government provided a fully furnished administrative complex, residential accommodation for personnel and a Certificate of Occupancy covering 120 hectares of land at the proposed Abia Airport in Nsulu for the permanent Air Force base.

According to him, the facilities represent an unprecedented investment by a state government in support of the Nigerian Air Force.

Aneke said the land was suitable for the establishment of a permanent Air Force base as well as specialised military training institutions.

He disclosed that the Air Force would explore the establishment of a military training school in Abia, particularly for jungle warfare and other specialised operational courses.

The air chief said such a development would strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities while positioning Abia as a centre for specialised military training.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing the policy direction, operational support and resources that had enabled the Armed Forces to enhance national security.

The Abia Commissioner for Lands, Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, said that the NAF Administrative Headquarters reflects the Otti-led administration’s commitment to strengthening security in Abia.

Chukwumerije noted that the State government regarded security as the foundation of prosperity and had made the protection of lives and property a top priority in line with the Constitution.

According to him, the State government subsequently acquired the land, issued a Certificate of Occupancy to the Nigerian Air Force and reconstructed the facility under the supervision of the Air Force Works Department.

The commissioner said the project transformed the existing structure into a purpose-built and fully furnished administrative headquarters.

He said that the facility comprises an auditorium, registry, clinic, armoury, kitchen, canteen, conference hall, commander’s office and other offices, while supporting structures, including the gatehouse, guard room, quarter guard and observation posts, were also rebuilt.

Chukwumerije said the Air Force had already submitted building plans for the permanent base, while the state had also provided temporary residential accommodation for personnel pending the completion of the permanent site.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Otti on Security Matters, Navy Comdr MacDonald Ubah (rtd) said that the government had continued to prioritise the protection of lives and property through deliberate investments in security.

Ubah said that the State government’s intervention had restored peace to previously troubled areas of Abia.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff for approving the deployment of personnel and described the inauguration of the operational base as a major milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen security.

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