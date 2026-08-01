FG empowers women, youths with cattle, livestock ancillaries

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has distributed 100 bullocks, heifers and livestock production ancillaries to 52 women and 48 youths in Jigawa State as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming the livestock sector, improving food security, creating jobs and enhancing livelihoods across the country.

The empowerment programme, implemented in collaboration with Meteorite Logistics Ltd., was held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Kilometer 5, Shuwarin Cattle Market, Dutse, Jigawa State. Beneficiaries were drawn from the North-West, North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who was represented by the Director of Livestock Extension and Business Development, said the initiative demonstrates the commitment of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to reposition the livestock sector through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister stated that the distribution of quality breeding stock and livestock production inputs is one of the Ministry’s strategic interventions aimed at empowering women and youths to become active participants in the livestock value chain.

He noted that improving access to productive livestock assets will enhance livestock productivity, increase household incomes, promote entrepreneurship and create sustainable livelihoods in rural communities.

He also noted that the intervention is more than an empowerment programme, describing it as an investment in the future of Nigeria’s livestock industry. He urged beneficiaries to adopt improved animal husbandry practices, properly manage the animals and expand their herds to maximise the benefits of the programme.

“Use these animals responsibly and ensure that the investment made by the Federal Government yields lasting benefits for your families, your communities and future generations,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr. Maryam Rabiu Miko, Jigawa State Coordinator of the Association of Women in Agriculture and Rural Farmers of Nigeria (AWARFA’N), expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister for the intervention.

She described the support as timely, saying the heifer she received would enable her to establish a livestock business, improve her family’s income and contribute to food production.

Also speaking, Umar Usman, who received the items on behalf of his wife, Hannatu Musa, commended the Federal Government for prioritising women and vulnerable households.

He said the intervention would significantly improve their household income and strengthen food security for the family.

Similarly, Ahmed Abubakar, the Jigawa State representative of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), appreciated the Federal Government and the Ministry for extending the programme to livestock farmers in the state.

He said the intervention would support members of the association, improve livestock production and contribute to the development of the sector in Jigawa State.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Olorufemi of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the livestock and other items provided.

He described the programme as a landmark intervention following the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and encouraged beneficiaries to nurture the animals, expand their herds and become employers of labour.

“This is not a gift to waste. It is a seed for wealth creation, food security and a stronger livestock economy for Nigeria,” he said.

Officials of the Ministry and Meteorite Logistics Ltd. were on hand throughout the programme to provide guidance to beneficiaries on proper animal husbandry, feeding, breeding and animal healthcare practices to ensure the sustainability of the intervention.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development reaffirmed its commitment to implementing programmes and policies that will modernise Nigeria’s livestock sector, improve food security, create employment opportunities, reduce poverty and support the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

For a better society

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