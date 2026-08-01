FG backs Miss Nigeria for 75th Miss World Beauty Pageant

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Federal Government has given full support to Miss Nigeria, Queen Tamunosoye Karibi-George, as she prepares to represent the country at the 75th Miss World Beauty Pageant.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja while formally presenting Miss Nigeria as the country’s official representative, saying that the initiative aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly its emphasis on youth development, women’s employment and strengthening Nigeria’s image internationally.

The Minister said the beauty pageant has evolved beyond physical appearance into a global platform for leadership, purpose, cultural exchange and social impact.

“Nigeria’s participation is not only about competing for the coveted crown but also about projecting a positive national image and promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage and creative economy before an international audience”, the Minister said.

She expressed confidence that Miss Nigeria would represent the country with grace, intelligence and pride, noting that she would stand alongside contestants from more than 130 countries and territories at the global competition.

“When this young woman walks onto that stage, she does not walk alone. She goes as Nigeria’s cultural ambassador, carrying the story of our nation and the aspirations of millions of Nigerian girls,” the minister said.

To officially send off the country’s representative, the ministry announced plans to host a high-level reception in her honour on August 5 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where government officials, development partners, the media and other stakeholders are expected to celebrate and encourage her ahead of the competition.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs would provide comprehensive institutional support covering Miss Nigeria’s preparation, travel arrangements and welfare throughout the competition.

She commended the Miss Nigeria Organisation, partner institutions and sister ministries for their collaboration in promoting Nigeria’s image on the international stage, describing the initiative as a whole-of-government effort.

Calling on Nigerians to rally behind the country’s representative, the minister urged citizens to pray for and support Miss Nigeria, stressing that regardless of the final outcome, she had already earned the opportunity to tell Nigeria’s story to the world.

Speaking, Miss Nigeria, Queen Tamunosoye Karibi-George, expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Silverbird Group and other stakeholders for their unwavering support as she prepares to represent Nigeria at the 75th Miss World pageant in Vietnam.

Karibi-George said representing Nigeria on the global stage is a lifelong dream that has finally become a reality.

According to her, participating in Miss Nigeria will inspire millions of young Nigerian girls to believe in their dreams while demonstrating the beauty, brilliance and limitless potential of Nigerian women.

The beauty queen pledged to proudly fly Nigeria’s flag, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, diversity and the resilience of its people before a global audience.

“I will be flying my country’s flag high, showcasing our rich culture, our heritage and the beauty of the Nigerian people. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am grateful to see that dream come true,” she said.

Karibi-George commended the Minister of Women Affairs for championing her participation from the very beginning, describing the ministry’s commitment as instrumental to her journey.

Expressing optimism ahead of the international competition, Karibi-George said she looks forward to carrying Nigeria’s flag with pride and making the country proud on the world stage.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Esuabana N. A expressed confidence that Nigeria’s representative to the 75th Miss World pageant will make the country proud, assuring her of the ministry’s support and the prayers of Nigerians as she prepares for the global competition in Vietnam.

She noted that women from the Niger Delta have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s history in beauty pageants, adding that the region has consistently produced outstanding women who have represented the country with distinction.

The Permanent Secretary prayed for the beauty queen’s safety throughout the competition, expressing optimism that she would return home with honour and glory for Nigeria.

According to her, the ministry remains passionate about empowering women and providing platforms that enable them to excel in different fields.

The Permanent Secretary urged Nigerians to rally behind the country’s representative and support her as she competes on one of the world’s biggest international platforms.

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