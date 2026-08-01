DR. EZINWA ENYINNA MBALEWE, HEARTFELT CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR IMPRESSIVE ACCOMPLISHMENT

It is often said that some people are born great, while others achieve greatness. In the case of Dr. Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, he exemplifies both.

Endowed with the potential for greatness from birth, he has, through diligence, resilience, vision, and unwavering determination, continued to attain greater heights.

It is on the strength of your remarkable accomplishments and outstanding success that I, Kelechi Ndudiri Mbalewe, together with my beloved wife, Chizube, and our children, Nnedinma and Nwadinma, joyfully congratulate and celebrate with my brother, Dr Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, as he is honoured with the prestigious conferment of Fellow of the Nigerian Optometric Association (FNOA) today,1st of August, 2026, in Abuja by National Optometric Association.

This honour is truly well deserved. Excellence is rarely the result of chance; it is the reward of persistence, discipline, and the courage to pursue a vision with unwavering focus.

Over the years, your dedication has transformed ambition into achievements that command admiration and respect. This remarkable feat is a testament to your commitment to excellence, and we are immensely proud of you.

Dr. Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, your recognition by such a reputable professional body is a confirmation of your outstanding contributions to the optometry profession. It reflects the positive impact of your leadership in the Aba Chapter of the Nigerian Optometric Association, where you served with distinction as Treasurer and Public Relations Officer (PRO). It also acknowledges your professional excellence as the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eyecheck Limited, Aba, where you have rendered selfless service to humanity and mentored many young professionals in eye healthcare. You are a distinguished leader with enormous integrity, radiating grace and elegance.

Your legacy is illuminating the path for all who aspire to become great in life.

I, Kelechi Ndudiri Mbalewe, Agunaechemba na New York, and my family are proud to be associated with a trailblazer of your calibre.

Dr. Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe is widely recognized as a pillar of strength within the Nigeria Optometric Association. He is admired for his wisdom, integrity, humility, and balanced perspective, making him a trusted voice of moderation, professionalism, and unity within the association. You have been a wonderful role model whose honesty, kindness and benevolence have given hope to the hopeless.

A devoted Christian, Dr. Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe is a reputable spiritual leader and an ordained elder, member, board of trustees of Victorious People’s Assembly International Aba. He is happily married to Deaconess Chinwe Ezinwa- Mbalewe, an accomplished banker, and together they are blessed with four wonderful children.

As you receive this distinguished honour y recognition today as a Fellow of the Nigerian Optometric Association (FNOA), may it serve as a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments and higher responsibilities.

On behalf of my family, I wish you continued good health, greater heights, divine wisdom, and abundant success as you continue your noble mission of restoring sight, transforming lives, and uplifting humanity. May your legacy continue to grow and inspire generations to come.

Congratulations once again on this well-earned honour, and may your best accomplishments still lie ahead.