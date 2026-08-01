Blood on the Farmlands: How Bandits are pushing Nigeria towards a looming food crisis

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

The gruesome killing of 23 farmers in Sauna District of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State is more than another tragic headline in Nigeria’s long-running security crisis.

It is a chilling reminder that the country’s battle against banditry has moved beyond a security challenge to become a direct threat to national food security and economic stability.

The victims, who had gone to their farms to earn an honest living, never returned home.

According to reports, heavily armed bandits stormed the farmlands, killing at least 23 farmers, while several others sustained injuries or fled into nearby bushes.

The attack has left families devastated and entire communities gripped by fear.

But beyond the immediate human tragedy lies a much larger concern: Who will cultivate the farms that feed millions of Nigerians when farms are becoming killing fields across Nigeria’s Northwest and parts of the North-Central region?

Farming has become one of the most dangerous occupations.

Farmers who once worried about rainfall, pests, and fluctuating market prices must now contend with armed bandits who invade farmlands, kidnap workers, demand illegal levies, steal livestock, destroy crops, or simply kill indiscriminately.

The Zamfara massacre is not an isolated incident. In recent months alone, several attacks have claimed the lives of farmers in the state, disrupting farming activities during a critical cultivation season.

Many rural communities have abandoned vast hectares of fertile land, unwilling to risk their lives for a harvest they may never reap.

The threat to Nigeria’s food basket is unmistakable.

Northern Nigeria remains one of the country’s major food-producing regions.

States such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue and Plateau contribute significantly to the production of maize, millet, sorghum, rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, pepper, and livestock.

When insecurity forces farmers off their lands, the effects ripple far beyond the affected communities.

Reduced cultivation leads to lower food production. Scarcity drives prices higher. Inflation erodes household purchasing power. Hunger spreads, especially among low-income families.

Already, Nigerians are grappling with soaring food prices. Continued attacks on farming communities threaten to deepen this crisis, making staple foods even less affordable.

Agricultural economists warn that food security depends not only on fertile land and favourable weather but also on the ability of farmers to safely access their fields.

Without security, productivity inevitably declines.

Rural economies remain under siege.

Agriculture supports millions of Nigerians directly and indirectly.

Every successful harvest sustains transporters, food processors, grain merchants, market women, agro-dealers, and exporters.

When farms become inaccessible, these interconnected livelihoods also suffer.

Young people who might have embraced agriculture increasingly migrate to urban centres in search of safer opportunities, leaving rural communities economically weakened.

Schools lose pupils as families relocate. Local markets shrink. Poverty deepens.

The result is a vicious cycle where insecurity breeds poverty, and poverty, in turn, fuels further criminality.

Beyond Food: National security at stake and both the Federal and State Governments need to do more to secure citizens and their properties.

Food insecurity is not merely an agricultural issue; it is a national security concern.

Countries facing persistent food shortages often experience rising inflation, social unrest, malnutrition, and increased dependence on food imports.

For Nigeria, which has repeatedly pledged to attain food self-sufficiency, the continued targeting of farmers undermines years of investment in agriculture.

Bandits understand the strategic value of agriculture.

In many affected communities, reports indicate that farmers are forced to pay “taxes” before accessing their farmlands, effectively placing food production under the control of criminal networks.

What needs to be done must be done fast.

The Zamfara tragedy underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive response.

Security operations must extend beyond highways into remote farming communities where attacks frequently occur.

Intelligence gathering should be strengthened to dismantle criminal camps before planting and harvesting seasons.

Governments at all levels should establish secure farming corridors, enabling farmers to cultivate their land under adequate security protection.

Technology—including surveillance drones, satellite monitoring, and early-warning systems—can improve rapid response in vulnerable communities.

Support for displaced farmers is equally important.

Access to improved seedlings, soft loans, farm inputs, and insurance can help affected families rebuild their livelihoods.

Traditional rulers, local vigilante groups operating within the law, and community leaders should also be integrated into intelligence-sharing mechanisms to strengthen grassroots security.

A nation cannot eat fear but it seems that is what Nigerians have been consuming for years now.

The death of 23 farmers in Zamfara represents more than the loss of individual lives. It symbolizes the growing vulnerability of Nigeria’s agricultural backbone.

If those who produce the nation’s food can no longer safely till their land, the consequences will be felt in every market, every household, and every dining table across the country.

Security, therefore, is no longer just about protecting lives—it is about protecting livelihoods, preserving food production, stabilizing the economy, and safeguarding Nigeria’s future.

Unless decisive action is taken to secure farming communities, the bloodshed in Zamfara may become the harvest that yields an even greater national tragedy: widespread food shortage, deepening hunger, and prolonged economic hardship.

The time to act is now.

For a better society

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