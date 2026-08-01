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8th Africa procurement, supply chain summit , awards held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0691

L-r …Representative of Director General Public Procurement Agency Lagos State, Mr Akintunde Subair: General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki: representing DG BPP Gombo State, Alhmed Shuaibu – Gara: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agric & Food Security Abuja Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi: President Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Dr. Emem James Kanico; Director-General of the (BPP) represented by Mr Mokuolu Adesina: during the 8th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Summit and Awards ” Unlocking Value Across Africa’s Supply Ecosystem Procurement, Logistics and Transportation in Action’ held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on Friday, 29/7/2026 Photo Chinyere ikeanyi

L-r… Director of Welfare. Association of Public Procurement Practitioners (APPON) Mr Mayegun Kolawole; President (APPON), Dr. Emem James Kanico, received the Public Procurement Advocacy Leader of the year award from Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agric & Food Security Abuja Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi.

L-r …General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki: Acting Director General, Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement.Dr Engr Ine Briggs: Director-General of the BPP, represented by Mr Mokuolu Adesina; General Manager for Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Adeola Oduntan.

L-r … President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Dr. Emem James Kanico; received a recognized award as one of Africa’s Top 50 Procurement and Supply Chain Leaders, Mr Chukwudi Idowu Okeze; from the CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

L- r …General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agric & Food Security, Abuja, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi; President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Dr. Emem James Kanico; Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), represented by Mr Mokuolu Adesina; General Manager for Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Adeola Oduntan.

L-r …General Manager for Global Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Adeola Oduntan: received award from Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security, Abuja, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi.

L-r… Group Supply Chain Director of Flour Mills Nigeria PLC. Mr Cephas Afebuameh received an award from the CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

L-r… Representing DG BPP Gombo State, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agric & Food Security, Abuja; Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi: President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON); Dr. Emem James Kanico; Director-General of the BPP, represented by Mr Mokuolu Adesina: (APPON) member. Mr Dominic Makar, General Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics at Kenya ,Mr John Ngeno.

L- r… General Manager, Kwara State Public Procurement Agency, Raheem Abdulbaki, received an award from CEO, Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal.

President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Dr. Emem James Kanico(middle) and other awardees during the 8th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Summit and Awards ” Unlocking Value Across Africa’s Supply Ecosystem: Procurement, Logistics and Transportation in Action’ held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on Friday, 29/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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