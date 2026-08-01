2027: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others face credentials disclosure as INEC begins publication

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Saturday, August 1, (today) publish the personal particulars, academic credentials and other documents submitted by candidates seeking election into the offices of the President, Senate and House of Representatives for the 2027 general election.

The publication is in line with the Commission’s revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election, which fixed August 1 for the display of the personal particulars of candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Among the presidential candidates whose credentials will be made public are President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and and candidates of other political parties that successfully submitted their nomination forms.

The exercise will also cover the publication of the credentials and personal particulars of all candidates contesting the Senate and House of Representatives elections across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The publication of candidates’ particulars is a statutory requirement designed to promote transparency in the electoral process and provide Nigerians with the opportunity to scrutinise the documents submitted by aspirants before the elections.

The process is backed by Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which provides that: “The Commission shall, within 21 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidate, publish same in the constituency where the candidate intends to contest the election.”

In addition, Section 29(5) of the Act provides that any person who believes that any information submitted by a candidate is false may file a suit at the Federal High Court seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit or other documents is false.

The publication of candidates’ credentials marks another critical milestone in preparations for the 2027 general election, following the conclusion of party primaries and the submission of nomination forms by political parties.

According to the revised timetable, the next major activity after the publication of candidates’ particulars is the commencement of electioneering campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will begin later in accordance with the Commission’s schedule.

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