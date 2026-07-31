Wike: “No FCT road will be left half-Done” — Minister promises Dec deadline for all Abuja projects

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has given Abuja residents a firm assurance that every road project currently being handled by the FCT Administration will be wrapped up before 2025 closes. He said he has full confidence in the contractors delivering the capital’s network of highways.

Wike made the pledge on Thursday while speaking to reporters after touring two major sites: the expansion of Collector Road CO1, which connects the Nile University area in the Institution and Research District to Lugbe, and Arterial Road N1 running from Wuye District to Ring Road II.

He stressed that the Tinubu-led government is determined to see through every project it launched, and that abandonment is not an option.

“What you should be asking is if we started any project and left it. Even contracts awarded as far back as 2010, we are pushing to finish them. The ones this administration awarded will also be delivered,” the minister said.

He added that he prefers optimism to doubt: “I’m not pessimistic at all. I’m convinced that all the roads we inspected after the launch and flag-off will be completed. For me, the deadline is the end of this year.”

At the Research and Institution Avenue linking Lugbe, being built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Wike admitted he was initially worried about how much work remained. But after seeing progress, he said his confidence returned.

“I believe in firms that keep their word when government also plays its part. CCECC is handling the Research and Institution Avenue, and from what I saw today, I can proudly say if we finish this one, I’ll go home satisfied. The Bola Ahmed Tinubu government has provided the core infrastructure that’s turning Abuja into what it was meant to be,” he said.

Wike also praised Arab Contractors for another key route. He recalled that when the administration took over in August 2023, the firm working on the Airport Road to Kuje stretch had not even moved to site. After engagement with stakeholders, Arab Contractors confirmed it was theirs and promised to deliver it in time for activities marking President Tinubu’s third year in office.

“Look at it now , it’s one of the finest roads in Abuja. They’re the ones on this job too, and the quality speaks for itself,” he noted.

“The Managing Director here has assured us they’ll deliver, and we’ll also meet our part. By God’s grace, we’ll present this project to Mr. President in December.”

According to Wike, progress is possible because of the trust between FCTA and its builders. He said several companies keep working even without full payment because they believe the administration will honor its promises.

“They’ve never let us down. That’s why many firms proceed even when we haven’t paid fully — they know we will fulfill our end. That mutual trust exists,” he said.

The minister described himself as “very thrilled” by what he saw, arguing that the changes in the capital are obvious to both residents and visitors.

“I’m truly thrilled with the pace, the construction, and the quality. Any reasonable person in this country and in this city will agree that this President’s government has lifted Abuja to world-class standards,” he stated.

Wike also called on journalists to give fair coverage of the developments, saying those who joined the inspection could testify firsthand.

“The people are pleased, and I believe even you in the media can confirm it. Even without us, you can be our voice — say ‘we went, we saw, and things have really changed,’” he urged.

On questions about the bridge project around Jabi, the minister asked for patience.

“I know that project interests you, but please be patient. Every project we started will be completed,” he assured.

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