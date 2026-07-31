UNILAG students launch Pivot Nigeria Campus drive to reframe nat’l narrative

Victoria Uwadoka Nee Anyianuka – Convener of Pivot Nigeria at the Pivot Nigeria Reframing the Lens Campus Edition in UNILAG.

University of Lagos students yesterday took the lead in a national effort to shift conversations about Nigeria from crisis to possibility, as the first Pivot Nigeria Campus Series edition convened at the MAD House, Akoka.

Organised by HighStakes PR Professionals Limited, the two-and-a-half-hour gathering under the theme “Reframing the Lens” marked the practical rollout of a commitment made at the inaugural Pivot Nigeria conference in 2025. That earlier event had resolved to take the conversation directly onto campuses and equip young people as leaders, ethical communicators, solution-driven innovators and ambassadors of authentic storytelling.

Rather than treating the session as a one-off discussion, organisers launched the Pivot Nigeria Campus Collective—a youth-led network designed to sustain dialogue and action beyond the auditorium—and introduced a 30-Day Challenge. Participants committed to visible, everyday steps: sharing one inspiring Nigerian story each week, interviewing community change-makers, creating positive content, volunteering on local projects, and recruiting at least ten peers into the Collective within a month.

Pivot Nigeria, created by HighStakes PR Professionals, positions itself as a year-round thought-leadership platform that brings together voices from business, government, media, academia, culture and the creative industries. Its core premise is straightforward: Nigeria’s talent, creativity, innovation and resilience are often drowned out by deficit narratives that damage investment confidence, tourism, national pride, international partnerships and youth aspiration. The movement argues that reputation opens doors before credentials do, and that every citizen’s behaviour contributes to the global perception of the country.

“Young people are not powerless,” the organisers emphasised in materials accompanying the event. “Impact is not reserved for politicians. Influence starts where you are.” Universities, they stressed, are where tomorrow’s national conversations begin.

The PIVOT Nigeria team with the student leaders of the Campus Collective, Adewunmi Oluwasemilore, 1st from right and Aborode Feyisara, 3rd from right.

The Campus Series therefore treats students not as passive audiences but as active co-creators of Nigeria’s story. By combining immediate dialogue with structured follow-up action, the UNILAG edition aims to turn belief into habit—acknowledging challenges while spotlighting solutions, progress and ownership.

Media contact remains HighStakes PR Professionals Ltd (pivot@highstakesprp.com | www.highstakesprp.com). Further campus editions are expected as the movement expands its youth footprint across the country.

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