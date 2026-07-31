State police must serve people, not political interests – Benjamin Kalu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said the proposed establishment of state police must be anchored on accountability, professionalism and service to the people, warning that it must never become a tool for political repression.

Kalu, according to a release issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, stated this in his address at the 2026 South-East Regional Security Summit, with the theme, “Collaborative Approaches to Strengthening Security and Regional Stability.”

He said addressing the security challenges confronting the South-East and Nigeria at large requires a collective effort, sustained collaboration and a shared commitment among governments, security agencies, communities and other stakeholders.

Kalu, who is Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution also said Nigeria’s centralised policing structure was increasingly unable to provide the local knowledge, personnel strength and response time required by a federation as large and complex as Nigeria.

He referenced the Executive Bill HB 2797 Establishment of State Police Services and Other Related Services, describing it as an important response to the challenge of response time and the need to bring policing closer to communities.

Kalu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a bold initiative to address structural deficiencies in Nigeria’s policing architecture.

The Deputy Speaker welcomed the Federal Government’s decision to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to twelve divisions and recruit approximately 28,000 additional personnel

He also commended the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-East, for convening the summit, saying its outcome must go beyond speeches to produce a practical regional security framework with clearly defined responsibilities, measurable timelines and effective coordination.

He said the consequences of insecurity extend beyond loss of lives to include disrupted businesses, education and healthcare, as well as declining investor confidence.

Kalu stressed, however, that decentralised policing must complement rather than weaken the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured that the National Assembly will continue to advance constitutional reforms towards the establishment of state police, with strong safeguards against political abuse.

He said, “Criminal networks do not recognise state boundaries. Our response must therefore be regional. The framework should include a joint intelligence-fusion mechanism, interoperable communication systems, coordinated patrols along inter-state routes, a shared database of wanted persons and criminal networks, and harmonised procedures for rapid response. Every distress call must reach the nearest capable security formation, irrespective of jurisdiction. Security agencies should also deepen intelligence-led operations. Checkpoints alone cannot defeat mobile and technologically enabled criminal groups. We require drones, geospatial mapping, forensic capability, automated vehicle identification, emergency communication systems and professionally managed surveillance infrastructure.

“Technology, however, cannot replace community trust. Residents usually know when strangers enter their forests, when abandoned buildings become criminal camps or when unusual arms move through their communities. They will provide information only when they believe their identity will be protected and their reports will lead to responsible action.We must consequently establish secure community-reporting channels, protect informants and strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, town unions, youth organisations, women’s groups, transport unions and neighbourhood associations.”

Speaking further, Kalu proposed the establishment of a permanent South-East regional security coordination council and a shared intelligence platform to strengthen the fight against insecurity across the region.

He also proposed that within 60 days, relevant institutions should produce an operational plan identifying responsible agencies, funding requirements, timelines and performance indicators.

He further recommended that stakeholders reconvene within six months after the summit, not merely to deliver speeches but to evaluate measurable results.

The Deputy Speaker assured that the House of Representatives would continue to support necessary appropriations, legislation and oversight while strengthening engagement with security institutions to ensure that public funds produce measurable improvements in public safety.

For a better society

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