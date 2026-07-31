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SDP hails Osun CP over arrest of wanted murder suspect

by Peter Anayo0176

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commended the Osun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ibrahim Gotan, over the arrest of a murder suspect during the operation at the house of the Secretary to State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

The party in a statement by its gubernatorial candidate, Salawu-Adeniyi Mustapha, on Thursday, commended the state command for their exceptional professionalism and bravery following the arrest.

The SDP candidate praised the leadership of the Osun State Police Command for living up to the highest expectations of their duty, proving that the law is no respecter of status or political affiliation.

The statement reads in part, “We salute the clear-headed bravery of the Osun State Police Command, by executing this operation successfully, the police have reaffirmed the confidence of the masses in the rule of law.

“The individual apprehended in the SSG’s residence has long been on the official wanted list for murder and other severe criminal charges, finding such an element under the roof of a high-ranking government official is deeply disturbing.

“The SDP strongly condemned the ruling Accord Party’s desperate attempts to downplay the incident, describing their defensive media reactions as highly laughable.

“It is utterly ridiculous that the Accord Party-led state government is trying to trivialize an issue of this magnitude.

“They seem to conveniently forget that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not support anyone, no matter how highly placed, in harbouring a criminal fugitive.

“Keeping a wanted murder suspect in a government facility is a direct attempt to obstruct the course of justice.

“The candidate further noted that the ruling party’s sudden aggressive media campaign against the police command is born out of frustration.

“The ruling Accord Party is only making noise and crying foul because the police chose to do their constitutional job professionally, rather than doing the political bidding of the ruling party, they are angry that the police refused to look the other way.”

Reiterating the core values of his campaign, the SDP Governorship Candidate emphasized that his party remains firmly committed to a peaceful electoral process.

The Osun SDP is a peace-loving party. Our ultimate goal is to see a state governorship election that is peaceful, free, fair, and completely devoid of violence, thuggery, and brigandage.

We urge all security agencies to sustain this high level of vigilance to ensure a safe environment for all voters.

 

For a better society

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