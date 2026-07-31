July 31, 2026
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RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu after endorsing his re-election bid 2027 at gathering event held in Abia

by Peter Anayo0183

Bende South Constituency (Ikwuisi) Traditional Rulers Council offers a prayer to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, after endorsing his re-election bid for 2027 during a gathering event. Bende Local Government, Abia State.

 

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