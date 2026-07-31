Plateau cleric unveils 20 security outposts, deploys CCTV network

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Founder of Evangelical Biblical Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has commissioned about 20 security outposts for volunteer guards under the Peace Ambassadors Joint Task Force aimed at strengthening community policing in Jos North and Plateau as a whole.

Prophet El-Buba also unveiled the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across Jos North Local Government Area as part of efforts to strengthen community security and curb criminal activities.

Daily Champion reports that the epochmaking ceremony featured the deployment of 10 branded new security motorcycles to enhance the mobility of the volunteer guards operating across identified security flashpoints in Jos North.

Accompanied by representatives of security agencies alongside community leaders, religious leaders and stakeholders in the security outposts located at Bauchi Junction, Gondola, TT&T Junction and other strategic locations, Prophet El-Buba explained that the initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies through community-driven policing.

According to him, more than 20 security posts have been constructed across Jos North and other locations to serve as operational bases for the volunteer guards.

“As I commission these security posts today, I am pleased to announce that we have built over 20 security posts across Jos North and other locations where these men and women will operate from to secure our streets and neighbourhoods,” he said.

It was also gathered that the volunteer guards completed their passing-out parade before being deployed to their respective duty posts.

The Cleric charged them to remain disciplined, professional and committed to protecting their communities, warning that any form of misconduct or compromise would not be tolerated.

“Anyone who is part of this volunteer network and compromises the standards we have set will be dealt with accordingly. Such a person will become the first example because we cannot afford to endanger the lives of these great volunteers,” he warned.

He appealed to Nigerians to support citizens who have volunteered to safeguard their communities, stressing that the fight against insecurity cannot be left to security agencies alone.

“The police alone cannot get this job done. The military and our armed forces, who are paying the supreme price, cannot do it alone either. Every one of you who has volunteered your time, energy and everything about yourselves to secure our communities deserves our deepest appreciation,” he said.

He further challenged well-meaning Nigerians to contribute towards strengthening the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies by providing logistical support where possible.

“Today, I challenge every Nigerian whom God has blessed with resources to contribute to the Nigeria Police Force and to the security of our nation. What I have done is to provide a little support so that people from different formations can come together as one united force,” he stated.

Expressing optimism about the future of Plateau State, Prophet El-Buba said the state could reclaim its peaceful reputation through collective action and effective community policing.

He maintained that sustainable community policing depends on the active participation of residents in protecting their neighbourhoods.

Speaking on behalf of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nasarawa Gwom Division, Malam Saidu Ventim, described the initiative as timely and commendable.

Ventim said the security outposts and CCTV installations would improve intelligence gathering, early warning and collaboration between the volunteer guards and the Nigeria Police Force in addressing security challenges.

He assured that the police would continue to work closely with the Peace Ambassadors Joint Task Force and commended Prophet El-Buba for his commitment to improving security in Plateau State.

Also speaking, a community leader at Bauchi Road Junction, Yahaya Mohammed Garba, praised the initiative, describing it as a significant intervention that would help reduce petty theft and other criminal activities within the area.

Garba called on other public-spirited individuals and organisations to emulate Prophet El-Buba’s example by investing in initiatives that promote community safety.

Prophet El-Buba disclosed that the security initiative would not be limited to Jos North, revealing plans to establish similar volunteer security structures in other insecurity-prone local government areas of Plateau State and parts of Southern Kaduna to support ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in affected communities.

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