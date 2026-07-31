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Onikate of Ikate Surulere, Oba Lateef Atanda Adams ,10th coronation anniversary held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0174

From right… Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, with his wife, Olori Sekinat, exchanging greetings with the celebratant ( middle), Onikate of Ikate Surulere, Oba Lateef Atanda Adams, during his 10th coronation anniversary in Lagos. 25/6/2026 …Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r… Former Chief of staff lagos state Olanrewaju Babalola, with former Lagos State APC Chairman.Hon Tunde Balagun.

L- r …Prince Ike Iloghalu: Chairman, Ineh-Mic Motors; Chief Mike Inegbese and Chief Gbenga Obasa.

The celebratant ( middle), Onikate of Ikate Surulere, Oba Lateef Atanda Adams, poses with friends.

L-r …The Iyalode of Lagos, Chief (Mrs)Bintu – Fatima Omosefe with Labara Ibrahim.

L-r… Joke Sogunro, Barrister Nana Yakabu, Olori Vicky Hasstrup and Erelu Tolani Osifeso.

L-r… Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, exchanging greetings with former Senator for the Lagos West constituency, Ganiyu Olarenwaju Solomon.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Olusegun Hakeem Odumosu, rtd right, with other guests.

Mrs Adetutu Ayeni with Mrs Tolani Balogun during his 10th Coronation anniversary in Lagos. 25/6/2026 …Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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