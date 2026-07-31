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NPF Medical Director tours medical facilities for service delivery

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NPF Medical Director tours medical facilities for service delivery

by Peter Anayo0250

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force Medical Director, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Nkechi Eze has continued her inspection tour of medical facilities, visiting the Muhammadu Buhari Hospital, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, and the Police Hospital, Area 1, Abuja.

During the visits, the FMD conducted comprehensive inspections of both facilities in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

She also held separate interactive sessions with members of staff at each hospital, providing an opportunity for meaningful engagement, constructive discussions and detailed clarifications on issues requiring attention.

Commendable areas of performance were acknowledged, while identified gaps were highlighted with appropriate recommendations for prompt corrective action aimed at enhancing service delivery.

The Force Medical Director and her entourage were warmly received at the both facilities by the already waiting members of staff led by their respective heads of Facilities, ACP Oluwatosin Adefila, and ACP Olabanji Ifayase.

 

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