NMDPRA to host 2nd West Africa Energy Summit in Abuja to build regional fuel trading hub

. Said “Africa Must Set Its Own Price”

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says West Africa is ready to take control of how petroleum products are priced and traded on the continent, with a new push to fund infrastructure and logistics that will anchor a regional benchmark.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Malam Rabiu Umar, announced the 2nd Edition of the West Africa Refined Fuel Market Conference, scheduled to hold on 11th to 12th August 2025 in Abuja.

The conference is being organized by NMDPRA in collaboration with S&P Global Commodity Insights and the West Africa Regulator Forum, WARF.

According to Umar, the summit builds on the inaugural conference held in July 2024, themed “West Africa Refined Fuel Market: Pathway to a Regional Reference Market.”

That first meeting, he said, was instituted to address “a stark reality, that Africa produces significant volumes of oil and gas, yet much of the pricing for our commodities is determined outside the continent.”

Within the last year, NMDPRA says it has delivered on key outcomes from the 2024 conference:

The constitution of WARF,

Publication of West Africa reference prices, and the setting up of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Regional Office in Abuja

With this year’s theme “Funding West Africa Infrastructure & Distribution to Create a Transparent Market for Regional Price Benchmarks”, Umar said the vision is to establish West Africa as “a credible regional marketplace where petroleum products can be traded efficiently, transparently, and competitively.”

To achieve that, the conference will pursue five core objectives: Facilitate the exchange of knowledge on current market dynamics, evolving trends, and emerging opportunities within the African energy sector.

Identify critical infrastructure gaps and highlight strategic investment opportunities to strengthen the continent’s refining and downstream value chain; promote collaborative frameworks that enhance market transparency, improve efficiency, and strengthen security of supply across Africa.

The fourth one is to explore pathways for establishing a credible African reference price benchmark that reflects regional market realities, and examine strategies for expanding and modernizing refining capacity to improve energy security, reduce import dependence, and drive sustainable economic growth

Why Infrastructure Matters,

Umar stressed that regulators provide the framework for fair competition, market transparency, investor confidence, consumer protection, and regional cooperation, including harmonizing standards for cross-border trade.

But, he added, “Efficient markets require efficient infrastructure.”

Priority investment areas identified include:Gas Value Chain,Processing, Transportation,Liquefaction, Compression,Petroleum storage facilities, Pipeline development.

Others include: Marine terminals,Digital commodity exchanges and trading platforms,Strategic petroleum reserves, LNG infrastructure, Logistics corridors, -Refineries, ports, rail systems, road networks, and digital trading platforms.

“Investments in pipelines, storage terminals, ports, rail systems, road networks, refineries, and digital trading platforms reduce supply costs, improve energy security, and enhance regional integration,” Umar said.

He noted that improved infrastructure can reduce supply disruptions, lower logistics costs, encourage competition, and support more reliable access to petroleum products across the region.

“Energy markets extend beyond national borders. Working together enables countries to optimize infrastructure, improve market efficiency, reduce duplication, and strengthen regional energy security,” he added.

The NMDPRA boss emphasized that reliable market data is “essential for transparent pricing, informed investment decisions, risk management, and market confidence,” and also supports evidence-based regulation.

Expected outcomes from the August summit include:

New investment partnerships, Strengthened collaboration among regulators,Infrastructure financing initiatives, Enhanced regional cooperation,Policy recommendations, Roadmaps for logistics and trading infrastructure

Increased private sector participation.

Umar described West Africa as “one of the fastest-growing energy markets, with expanding refining capacity, increasing demand, strategic geographic positioning, and significant opportunities across the petroleum value chain.”

He argued that diversified infrastructure, improved logistics, regional storage capacity, and stronger market integration will enhance supply resilience and reduce vulnerability to disruptions.

Closing the briefing, Umar called on the media to help amplify the conversation.

“Distinguished members of the press, We look forward to your participation and your coverage. And we count on you to help amplify the conversations. Like you already know, Energy security is a public conversation.”

For a better society

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