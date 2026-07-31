Nigeria earns accolades in global education as Alausa joins GPE board

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Nigeria’s push to overhaul its classrooms has drawn global applause, with the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, CON, singled out for praise by Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of Tanzania and current Chair of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Board.

The commendation came during a bilateral meeting where Dr. Kikwete lauded the strides already visible in the sector and voiced strong confidence in Nigeria’s rising role in driving the worldwide education agenda.

Dr. Kikwete, who hosted the Minister, congratulated Dr. Alausa on the progress being recorded and called the current reforms clear proof of Nigeria’s dedication to raising learning outcomes and fortifying the entire education system.

“Minister, thank you for your time. Congratulations on the efforts you are making,” Dr. Kikwete said.

Looking ahead, the former Tanzanian leader expressed optimism about the Global Education Summit set for September. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will co-chair the high-level gathering alongside Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Organizers expect the summit to unlock more international funding and deeper partnerships aimed at delivering quality education through the GPE framework.

Speaking in his capacity as GPE Board Chair, Dr. Kikwete highlighted Nigeria’s expanding influence within the Partnership. He pointed specifically to Dr. Alausa’s seat on the GPE Board as evidence of Nigeria’s hands-on role in shaping global education priorities and in widening access to quality learning for children everywhere.

In response, Dr. Alausa thanked Dr. Kikwete for his distinguished service to Africa and the global community, with special mention of his steadfast work on foundational learning and on nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for all your service to Africa, to the world, and to the children of the world for all the things you continue to do to support foundational education,” the Minister said.

The Minister also recognized Dr. Kikwete’s long-standing impact on leadership growth across the continent, noting that his focus on empowering young leaders continues to fuel transformative governance and sustainable progress.

Dr. Alausa restated Nigeria’s resolve under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to accelerate education reform.

The plan, he said, hinges on stronger collaborations, greater funding, and policies grounded in data, all designed to boost learning results and ensure every Nigerian child can access quality education.

In a press statement issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser on Media and Communications, the Minister added that the Federal Ministry of Education will keep working hand-in-hand with the Global Partnership for Education and other international allies to build an education system that is strong, inclusive, and ready for the future.

The goal, he stressed, is to equip Nigerian learners with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive in the twenty-first century.

For a better society

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