NCDMB, Zigma Ltd train 50 Nigerian youths in crane operation to boost indigenous technical capacity

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, in partnership with Zigma Limited, on Friday graduated 50 Nigerians from its Crane Operations Operator Level I and II Training Programme.

The graduation ceremony marked the successful completion of a four-week intensive programme designed to equip participants with technical knowledge, practical skills and safety competencies required for the safe and efficient operation of cranes in line with industry best practices.

The training, organized and facilitated by Zigma Limited, was sponsored by NCDMB as part of ongoing efforts to build a highly skilled workforce for Nigeria’s oil and gas, construction and industrial sectors, and to strengthen the implementation of the Nigerian Content Act.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omoshola, represented by an Officer of the Board, Mr. Halvin Okonmah said the Board remains committed to strengthening business capacity, driving innovation and promoting sustainable growth across the energy sector.

He noted that the initiative aligns with NCDMB’s mandate to develop human capital and expand opportunities for Nigerians in technical roles, as well as deepening local capacity in the oil and gas sector.

“This event will foster stronger partnerships, inspire fresh ideas and deepen the development of skilled local capacity for the benefit of our industry and our nation.

“As you continue to engage in the industry, let us remain guided by the Board’s core values of patriotism, professionalism, integrity, creativity, passion and teamwork. May our collective efforts continue to deliver lasting value for Nigeria and future generations,” Okonmah said.

The Managing Director of Zigma Limited, Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, represented by the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Ojinika Mba-Kalu, described the graduation as a celebration of transformation and discipline rather than just the end of a training programme.

Ogbue said Zigma’s philosophy is that while infrastructure builds industries, skilled people build nations.

She added that participants underwent intensive classroom and practical sessions covering crane operating principles, equipment inspection, load handling, signalling, risk management and Health, Safety and Environment standards.

She reaffirmed Zigma Limited’s commitment to collaborating with government and industry to deliver more skills programmes. She urged the graduates to be ambassadors of safety and excellence, saying the knowledge gained should open doors to meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s industrial growth.

“This is a testament to what can be achieved when institutions, industry and individuals unite around a common purpose: building the capacity of Nigerians to compete, excel and lead within our nation’s oil and gas industry.

“At Zigma Limited, we believe that the greatest investment any organisation can make is an

investment in people. Infrastructure may build industries, but skilled people build nations. This belief has guided our commitment to delivering programmes that develop competence, encourage innovation and promote a culture of safety and professionalism.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with government, industry and development partners

to deliver more impactful programmes that empower Nigerians with the skills required to

thrive in an evolving economy.”

She urged the beneficiaries to continue learning, remain humble, embrace integrity and always uphold the highest standards of your profession. “The industry is looking for competent people who can be trusted with responsibility. Let your conduct distinguish you wherever your careers take you.”

Presenting the project report, Zigma’s Project Manager, Amy Nwadiaro, disclosed that the programme ran from July 6 to July 31, 2026, explaining that 355 applications were received, 65 candidates were shortlisted for screening, and 50 participants were selected, all of whom completed the course.

Nwadiaro noted that the curriculum was designed to blend theory with hands-on practice to ensure graduates could apply their skills in real work environments. She said the high completion rate reflected the participants’ commitment and the quality of facilitation by the training team.

She that curriculum for the training covered; Crane operating principles; Lifting operations, Equipment inspection, Load handling techniques, Signalling and communication, Hazard identification, Risk assessment, and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) best practices.

“The response to this initiative was overwhelming. We received a total of 355 applications from interested candidates across different backgrounds. Following a rigorous review process, 65 applicants were shortlisted and invited for a physical screening exercise. The screening assessed eligibility, commitment and readiness for the programme, after which 50 participants were selected to commence the training.

I am pleased to report that all 50 participants successfully completed the programme and are

graduating today,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating Trainees, Engr. Evidence Ojie thanked NCDMB and Zigma Limited for the opportunity.

Engr. Ojie said the training provided critical knowledge in boom set-up, working range calculations, load charts and safety margins essential for offshore and industrial operations.

Ojie added that the programme proved Nigerian Content development was a lived reality, not just policy, and that the skills acquired would enable graduates to compete on rigs, decks and platforms anywhere in the world. He pledged the cohort’s commitment to professionalism and safety in their careers.

Stakeholders at the event stressed the importance of certified crane operator training in enhancing workplace safety, reducing accidents and improving operational efficiency across high-risk sectors.