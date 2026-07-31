MAN unveils plan to cut Southeast power tariff by 42.5%

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has unveiled a roadmap to reduce electricity tariffs for manufacturers in the Southeast by 42.5 per cent through a dedicated power supply initiative.

The initiative aims to cut electricity costs for participating manufacturers from N209 per unit to N130 per unit.

Dr Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of MAN Southeast Zone covering Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states, unveiled the plan at the MAN Southeast Industrial Energy Solutions and Investment Symposium in Awka on Friday.

The symposium had the theme: “From High Energy Costs to Affordable Power: An Opportunity for Manufacturers”.

Chukwudozie said the initiative would be coordinated by the newly established MAN Power Development Company Limited (MPDCL).

She said the programme was designed to address rising energy costs, operational uncertainty and weak investment by providing affordable and reliable electricity to manufacturers.

According to her, the initiative is expected to improve productivity, enhance competitiveness, encourage business expansion and create new growth opportunities.

She said MPDCL, in partnership with financing institutions, technology providers and project implementation partners, had developed an integrated framework to help manufacturers transition to more efficient and affordable energy solutions.

“For manufacturers, energy is not merely another production input. It is the engine of productivity, it powers our factories, drives efficiency, protects competitiveness and determines our capacity to grow.

“When energy becomes unreliable or unaffordable, production costs rise, investment slows, expansion becomes difficult and competitiveness suffers,” she said.

Declaring the symposium open, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo said affordable, reliable and sustainable energy remained central to industrial development.

Soludo was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake.

He said his administration was committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses, investment and industrial growth.

He said industrial transformation required collaboration among government, manufacturers, financial institutions, technology providers and investors.

According to him, the state has strengthened its energy ecosystem through the operationalisation of the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission, infrastructure development and policies that encourage private sector participation.

The governor commended MAN and MPDCL for designing a practical programme aimed at addressing the energy challenges confronting manufacturers.

Also speaking, Mr Chiso Nwangwu, Managing Director of Sabrud Consortium, described the initiative as a bold energy solution that would boost industrial productivity and global competitiveness.

Nwangwu said Sabrud, an engineering, procurement and construction renewable energy company, would support the initiative with end to end energy solutions.

According to him, the company designs, procures, constructs and maintains solar power systems, battery energy storage and electrical infrastructure for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional clients.

He said the company remained committed to delivering quality, innovative and sustainable energy solutions that would support businesses and communities.

In his keynote address, Prof. Frank Okafor, Chairman of the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), said steady and predictable electricity supply was critical to industrial competitiveness.

Okafor said the electricity sector required sustained support to become cost effective and deliver affordable services.

He said Anambra remained open to innovative solutions that would reduce electricity costs and urged consumers to manage their energy consumption efficiently.

The MPDCL initiative was officially unveiled by the National President of MAN, Chief Francis Meshioye, alongside the Anambra Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Mr Casmir Agamadu and other industry leaders.

Also present at the event was Dr Eric Okoye, Managing Director of Juhel Pharmacy who was the chairman of the occasion.