Health insurance: AXA Mansard deploys Karis to improve to healthcare customers services

(L-R) Dr. Julius Odidi, Head, Lagos Office, National Insurance Commission, Mrs. Ebere Nwoji, Chairperson, Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE); Mrs Bola Odukale, Director General, Nigerian Insurers Association, and Mr Olusesan Ogunyooye, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, at the inauguration of the new Executives of NAIPE which held in Lagos recently

AXA Mansard Plc says it is tackling delays in access to healthcare services through digital innovation with the introduction of Karis, a WhatsApp-based platform designed to simplify health insurance processes for enrollees.

Speaking at the Investiture of the new executives of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) which held in Lagos, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, AXA Mansard insurance Plc, Mr Olusesan Ogunyooye said, Karis was developed to address the frustrations often experienced by customers in accessing healthcare services.

According to him, the platform seeks to eliminate long waiting times for treatment authorisation, uncertainty about health plan benefits and dependence on customer care or employers for information.

Ogunyooye added that, the solution allows enrollees to access healthcare services directly through WhatsApp without downloading a separate application.

He explained that, users simply send a message to the dedicated WhatsApp number, after which the chatbot provides a welcome message, consent notification, privacy policy and a menu of available services.

According to him, the platform is linked to the enrollee’s Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) identification number and registered phone number, enabling customers to verify their identity and access services seamlessly.

He noted that, enrollees could use the platform to obtain treatment authorisation, verify healthcare benefits, locate accredited healthcare providers and access other insurance-related information in real time.

“The goal is to remove unnecessary delays that often prevent customers from receiving timely medical attention.

“By leveraging a platform that millions of Nigerians already use daily, we are making health insurance services more accessible, convenient and efficient,” Ogunyooye said.

He pointed out thatl, the innovation would also benefit healthcare providers by reducing administrative bottlenecks, accelerating treatment approvals and improving patient flow at hospitals.

According to him, the initiative aligns with AXA Mansard’s commitment to deploying technology to enhance customer experience and improve access to quality healthcare services.

Ogunyooye said the platform reflected the company’s customer-centric approach and its resolve to ensure that healthcare delivery was seamless and responsive to the needs of enrollees.

He expressed confidence that Karis would strengthen confidence in health insurance by making it easier for customers to access care whenever the need arises.

Applauding AXA Mansard Insurance Plc for sponsoring the Inauguration ceremony, the new chairperson of NAIPE, Mrs. Ebere Nwoji urged the underwriting firm to continue to prioritise claims payments, just as it has always do in a move to deepen insurance penetration in the grassroots.

“AXA Mansard is known for quality, innovation in service delivery, claims payments and prudent management. We trust that the company will continue to grow and even becomes bigger post -recapitalisation exercise. We believe in the company and we promise to sustain this partnership to increase insurance awareness, education and sensitisation across the country, ” she pointed out.