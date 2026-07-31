July 31, 2026
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Education

From guesswork to door-to-door Data: Alausa adopts Kaduna’s household census to bring every Out-of-School child back to class

by Peter Anayo0194

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

In a major policy shift unveiled across the 36 states and the FCT, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, will now use accurate household-level records instead of broad projections to tackle the out-of-school children crisis.

The Federal Ministry of Education, working with the National Bureau of Statistics, will roll out a nationwide mapping exercise designed to pinpoint exactly how many children are out of school, where they live, and which households they belong to, so interventions can be targeted with precision.

Dr. Alausa announced the adoption of Kaduna State’s household mapping model as the new national template during a meeting with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani. He described the move as a decisive step in confronting one of the country’s most pressing education challenges.

For years, he noted, planning relied on projections that failed to show the true locations of out-of-school children. The new mapping changes that by supplying verified data to guide policy and ensure support reaches the children who need it most.

Using Kaduna as proof of concept, the Minister highlighted the gap between old numbers and reality. Previous projections put Kaduna’s out-of-school population at roughly 585,000. The state’s own household mapping exercise found the actual figure to be under 200,000.

“With this exercise, we now know where these children are and the households they belong to. That gives us the opportunity to work closely with the Kaduna State Government to bring them back to school,” Dr. Alausa said.

He praised Governor Sani for pioneering a model that has clarified the scale of the problem and demonstrated how reliable data can sharpen decisions and improve service delivery in education.

The Ministry is already partnering with the NBS to replicate the Kaduna methodology nationwide. Dr. Alausa expressed confidence that the nationwide count will equip government to plan better, channel resources more efficiently, and track progress in reducing the number of children outside the classroom.

Speaking in a press statement issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Alausa assured Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Agenda leaves no child behind.

He said the nationwide household mapping will deliver the accurate data needed to drive practical solutions, deepen collaboration with state governments and development partners, and ensure that more out-of-school children are identified, enrolled, and kept in school.

Governor Uba Sani commended both the Honourable Minister of Education and the Honourable Minister of State for Education for the reforms underway, calling their leadership encouraging and inspiring for states.

He also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for sustained backing of the education sector, saying the Federal Government’s commitment has built momentum for meaningful reforms across the country.

The Governor restated Kaduna’s readiness to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education to expand access to quality learning. He described education as one of the most critical investments any government can make, and expressed pride that Kaduna’s household mapping approach is now being scaled nationally.

 

 

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