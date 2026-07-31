Ex- Soludo’s aide responsible for Onitsha market crisis, says Okoye

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Former chairman of Onitsha International Electronics Market, Comrade Izu Okoye, has accused the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Trade and Markets, Chief Evaris Uba, of being responsible for market crises in Anambra State.

Okoye made this accusation while reacting to the state government intervention on the market crisis between Modebe Enterprises (Modebe Family), and Ozomagana Building Materials Association.

Recall that a crisis erupted in Ozomagana market following the incessant arrest of the market chairman, Obiora Okoro and some market executives by the disbanded Special Investigation Unit, (SIU), Police Force Headquarters, Abuja and now the Legal Department, Force Headquarters.

Okoye commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who has intervened in the crisis at Ozomagana through the Commissioner for Commerce, Hon. Nomso Ebonwu, stating that the removal of the elected chairman of the market, Obiora Okoro and subsequent substitution with a caretaker committee by former SPAD on Trade and Markets worsened the situation in the market.

His words, “Evaris Uba disclosed that the Obiora-led executive was owing the state government IGR and that was the reason why he removed the elected executive and replaced it with a caretaker committee.

“Uba also removed executives of Provision Market in Ochanja led by Sunday Okechukwu and also the executive of Iweka Electronics Market, among others and replaced them with caretaker committees

“The removal of elected market executives by Uba and replacement with caretaker committees is the major cause of market crisis and Uba should be held responsible.

“Now that the commissioner has waded into market crises and ordered a stop work at Ozomagana market, our plea is that he should return Obiora and invite Uba to explain why he fueled crises in both Ozomagana and other markets and ensure that there is an election in all the markets because it is long overdue.

“Modebe family should keep their hands from market affairs, though we know only three people interfere in market affairs; the majority of the Modebe family never interfere in market affairs. I am a surety in the agreement for the building of a plaza between Sunday Okechukwu and Modebe Enterprises at Provision Market, Ochanja.

“There should be synergy between Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, the umbrella body of the traders and the state government because if the government has liaised with ASMATA, SPAD would not have used much power to the extent of dissolving elected market executives and replaced them with caretaker. Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government area, Hon. Emeka Orji, when he intervened and insisted that Obiora will not be removed, Uba used Force and removed him,” he stated.

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