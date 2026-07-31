23.9 C
Lagos
July 31, 2026
Trending now

NCDMB, Zigma Ltd train 50 Nigerian youths in crane operation to boost…

Alkali hails Yilwatda’s leadership as APC marks one year under new chairman

Adeleke’s influence will extend beyond second term, says Timi of Ede

Plateau cleric unveils 20 security outposts, deploys CCTV network

FG to deliver 5m free eye glasses by 2027

Bayelsa Dpty Gov hails sterling qualities of aide at 50

SDP hails Osun CP over arrest of wanted murder suspect

State police must serve people, not political interests – Benjamin Kalu

Ex- Soludo’s aide responsible for Onitsha market crisis, says Okoye

NPF Medical Director tours medical facilities for service delivery

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Ex- Soludo’s aide responsible for Onitsha market crisis, says Okoye

by Peter Anayo0178

Phil Okose, Onitsha

 

Former chairman of Onitsha International Electronics Market, Comrade Izu Okoye, has accused the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Trade and Markets, Chief Evaris Uba, of being responsible for market crises in Anambra State.

Okoye made this accusation while reacting to the state government intervention on the market crisis between Modebe Enterprises (Modebe Family), and Ozomagana Building Materials Association.

Recall that a crisis erupted in Ozomagana market following the incessant arrest of the market chairman, Obiora Okoro and some market executives by the disbanded Special Investigation Unit, (SIU), Police Force Headquarters, Abuja and now the Legal Department, Force Headquarters.

Okoye commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who has intervened in the crisis at Ozomagana through the Commissioner for Commerce, Hon. Nomso Ebonwu, stating that the removal of the elected chairman of the market, Obiora Okoro and subsequent substitution with a caretaker committee by former SPAD on Trade and Markets worsened the situation in the market.

His words, “Evaris Uba disclosed that the Obiora-led executive was owing the state government IGR and that was the reason why he removed the elected executive and replaced it with a caretaker committee.

“Uba also removed executives of Provision Market in Ochanja led by Sunday Okechukwu and also the executive of Iweka Electronics Market, among others and replaced them with caretaker committees

“The removal of elected market executives by Uba and replacement with caretaker committees is the major cause of market crisis and Uba should be held responsible.

“Now that the commissioner has waded into market crises and ordered a stop work at Ozomagana market, our plea is that he should return Obiora and invite Uba to explain why he fueled crises in both Ozomagana and other markets and ensure that there is an election in all the markets because it is long overdue.

“Modebe family should keep their hands from market affairs, though we know only three people interfere in market affairs; the majority of the Modebe family never interfere in market affairs. I am a surety in the agreement for the building of a plaza between Sunday Okechukwu and Modebe Enterprises at Provision Market, Ochanja.

“There should be synergy between Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, the umbrella body of the traders and the state government because if the government has liaised with ASMATA, SPAD would not have used much power to the extent of dissolving elected market executives and replaced them with caretaker. Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government area, Hon. Emeka Orji, when he intervened and insisted that Obiora will not be removed, Uba used Force and removed him,” he stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

FUTO shuts down as Man O’ War beats 100 level student to death

Peter Anayo

Trust Betrayed: How a simple job offer led to theft and deception 

Editor

NCDMB Outlines Achievements, Charges Media, Youth Groups on Social Responsibility

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetholiganbetJojobetHoliganbet girişGrandpashabetGrandpashabetHoliganbetHoliganbethttps://gunprodeals.com/marsbahisJojobetJojobetJojobetMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetJojobetjojobetmeritbetbetgarantigrandpashabetkurtköy escort bayangrandpashabetJojobetiptv satın albetciocasibom girişgrandpashabetcasibomjojobetcasibomcasibomGrandpashabetAnkara escortcasibomgrandpashabetbetciocasibom girişankara escortcasibom