DR EZINWA ENYINNA MBALEWE: A PROUD MOMENT OF HONOUR AND RECOGNITION, CONGRATULATIONS.

I, John Mbalewe, my wife, Doreen and my children; Chisom, Chime and Chiemerie, on behalf of the entire Mbalewe dynasty of Umuaghara, Uvuru Ancient kingdom in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State, proudly celebrate the recognition and honour to be bestowed on our own, Dr Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, on the 1st of August, by the Nigeria Optometry Association, in recognition of his outstanding professional excellence, selfless service, exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Optometry in Nigeria and beyond.

Being admitted as a Fellow of Nigeria Optometry Association is not a child’s play but your visionary clinical entrepreneurship with your enviable financial contributions to the growth of the profession has earned you this prestigious honour and recognition by the Nigeria Optometry Association, national headquarters Abuja.

Dr Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe, a man of exceptional intellect, discipline, deep Christian values philanthropist of repute , our spiritual adviser and counselor, the Mbalewe dynasty celebrate your resilience, tenacity and unwavering commitment to uplift humanity.

Your success story fills our community with pride and stands as a shining example of what vision, perseverance, dedication and hardwork can accomplish. Your life is a sermon that inspires followers, nurture leaders and transforms lives.

Dr Ezinwa Enyinna Mbalewe is the medical director and chief executive officer of Eye check Ltd, Aba and has served the Abia State chapter meritoriously as PRO and Treasurer respectively.

Dr Mbalewe has been a wonderful role model whose honesty, kindness and benevolence have given hope to the hopeless.

May your legacy of excellence continue to flourish, inspiring generations yet unborn and illuminating the path for all who aspire to greatness.Congratulations, man of God.

The Mbalewe dynasty is proud of your accomplishments and

we are happy to be part of the excellently successful story that your life has become. You have brought positive recognition to our dynasty through your accomplishments.

More Laurels and recognition awaits you in future.

THE MAN, DR EZINWA ENYINNA MBALEWE

THE Nigerian Optometric Association will on 1st. August 2026,proudly honors Dr. Ezinwa Mbalewe with the prestigious award of Fellow of the Nigerian Optometric Association (FNOA) in recognition of his outstanding professional excellence, selfless service, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of optometry in Nigeria and beyond.

Born on 1st March 1965, Dr. Mbalewe is a proud prince from the Royal Family of His Royal Highness Eze R. U. Mbalewe of Uvuru Ancient Kingdom. His educational journey began at Town School, Uvuru, continued at Birch Freeman High School, Surulere, Lagos, and culminated in his graduation from the University of Benin (class of 1988). During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he served diligently in Jos, extending quality eye care services to communities in Bauchi and Kafanchan, demonstrating from the outset a passion for reaching underserved populations.

A visionary clinician and accomplished healthcare entrepreneur, Dr. Mbalewe is the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of EYECHECK LIMITED. His professional footprint extends beyond Nigeria, having established eye clinics for Niger Opticals in Tiko and Kumba Town, South West Province, Cameroon. His relentless pursuit of excellence led him to advanced clinical exposure at Truvision, Lagos, where he refined his expertise in contact lens practice and clinical management. He further broadened his professional horizon through clinical attachments with Dr. Alex Nabil at Clinton and Lake Arbor Eye Centers in Maryland, USA.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Mbalewe has remained a pillar of the Nigerian Optometric Association. He has served the Abia State Chapter with distinction as Public Relations Officer and Treasurer, contributed significantly as a member of the Taskforce Committee combating quackery and unregistered practitioners, and currently serves on the Abia State NOA Bus Acquisition Committee. Respected for his wisdom, integrity, and balanced perspective, he has consistently worked with successive leaderships, becoming a trusted voice of moderation and unity within the Association. His commitment to mentoring young optometrists has inspired and equipped many emerging professionals, leaving an enduring legacy of excellence.

In further service to the Nigerian Optometric Association, Dr. Mbalewe has served as a Member of the NOA Disciplinary Committee, where he has upheld the ethics, integrity, and professional standards of the Association with fairness and distinction. He has also demonstrated unwavering commitment to the growth of the profession through his financial support for national projects, consistently contributing to initiatives that advance the objectives and vision of the Association. In recognition of his exceptional dedication and invaluable contributions to the profession, he was honoured with the 2025 NOA Commendation Award, a testament to his outstanding service, exemplary leadership, and enduring impact on optometry in Nigeria.

Beyond the profession, Dr. Mbalewe is deeply committed to humanitarian service. His generosity toward motherless babies’ homes and active participation in community development through the Udokanma Age Grade and the Riverside Umueze Housing Estate Osisioma Landlords Association exemplify his passion for service to humanity.

His life is equally marked by remarkable spiritual leadership. As an Ordained Elder, Member of the Board of Trustees of Victorious People’s Assembly International Incorporated, Chairman of the Elders, Deacons and Deaconesses Council, Chairman of Church Project Committees, and Technical Director of the ministry, he has faithfully demonstrated integrity, humility, and servant leadership. Dr. Mbalewe is happily married to Mrs. Chinwe Ezinwa Mbalewe, and together they are blessed with four wonderful children—two sons and two daughters. His family remains a testament to his enduring values of love, faith, and responsibility.

By John Mbalewe.