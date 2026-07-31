Bayelsa Dpty Gov hails sterling qualities of aide at 50

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, has described Mrs. Timi Edure, wife of the special adviser to the governor on local content, Hon. Barnabas Edure, as a woman of honour whose sterling qualities have fostered peace, unity and progress in her home.

Dr. Akpe gave the commendation on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, while speaking as special guest of honour at the 50th birthday celebration of Mrs. Edure.

The deputy governor praised the celebrant for her humility, prayerfulness and composure, noting that her husband’s achievements over the years would not have been possible without her enduring support and prayers.

According to him, attaining the age of 50 is highly significant in a woman’s life adding that Mrs. Edure looks much younger than her age, which he described as a visible sign of God’s blessings upon the Edure family.

Dr Akpe, who also acknowledged Hon. Edure as great grassroots political mobiliser and astute businessman, prayed for continued divine favour upon the celebrant and her household.

His words on behalf of his excellency the governor of Bayelsa state who holds your husband and your family in very high esteem: I want to say congratulations to you Madam,i also congratulate your husband because he is the chief celebrant by reason of your birthday.

“Let me use this opportunity to specially appreciate you Edure is a jolly good fellow If you don’t know him, you will take him for something else but if you understand him he is very easy and interesting to work with.

“I want to congratulate you; you are a woman general I say so because her husband couldn’t have made significant achievements without her support. You are worthy of being celebrated It is good and nice meeting and knowing you.”

Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Barnabas Edure thanked the deputy governor for honouring the family with his presence despite his busy schedule.

He said the honour would not be taken for granted, pledging to throw his full political weight behind all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general elections in Bayelsa state.

The deputy governor was accompanied by the APC house of assembly candidates for Sagbama constituencies I and II, Mr. Lucky Agbalaje and Mr. Sinkumo Ekisah; APC chairman, Sagbama local government area, Mr. Arioke Ohwona,director general of Bayelsa microfinance and enterprise development agency (BYMEDA), Dr. Embeleakpo Apere; Senior special assistant to the governor on general duties, Madam Vivian Adesi,as well as Mr. Hopkins Dickson and Mr. Ogboru Peter.

For a better society

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