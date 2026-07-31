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Politics

Alkali hails Yilwatda’s leadership as APC marks one year under new chairman

by Peter Anayo0134

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has lauded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for providing “inspiring and purposeful” leadership since assuming office one year ago.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday to mark Yilwatda’s first anniversary, Alkali said the APC had recorded “steady progress and advancement” under the chairman, describing his tenure as a period of calm, inclusive and institution-building leadership.

The statement, titled “A Steady Hand at the Helm of the APC: Celebrating a Remarkable Leader,” noted that Yilwatda took over the party on July 25, 2025, at a critical time in the nation’s political history when expectations were high and the challenges enormous.

“Through determination, exceptional administrative ability and creativity, you have justified the confidence reposed in you by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership and members of our great Party,” Alkali stated.

He said the hallmark of Yilwatda’s leadership in the past year has been fairness, integrity, dialogue and reconciliation, which he said helped to strengthen unity within the party and build confidence among members.

Alkali singled out the successful conduct of the APC primary elections as one of the defining moments of the chairman’s first year.

He said the exercise, which required political dexterity and impartiality, was managed with maturity and credibility, laying a solid foundation for the 2027 general elections.

“Your commitment to dialogue and extensive consultations, especially with aggrieved members who lost out during the primaries, ensured that the Party emerged stronger, more united and better prepared for the tasks ahead,” he added.

The former presidential aide described Yilwatda as an accomplished academic and public servant whose humility, accessibility and bridge-building style have earned him respect across party lines.

“True leadership is not measured by loud noise, but by calm judgement and the ability to inspire confidence. You listen before you speak, you build bridges instead of creating walls, and you place the collective interest of the Party above personal considerations,” Alkali said.

He further noted that Yilwatda’s tenure has renewed confidence in the capacity of principled leadership to strengthen institutions and promote democratic values.

Alkali prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom and strength for the APC chairman as he leads the party into the 2027 general elections.

“May God grant you the grace to accomplish even greater achievements in the years ahead — especially the 2027 General Elections — from top to bottom,” he said.

 

For a better society

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