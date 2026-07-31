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Politics

Adeleke’s influence will extend beyond second term, says Timi of Ede

by Peter Anayo0144

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, has expressed confidence that the political influence of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke will endure beyond the expiration of his second term, declaring that the governor’s reign would continue after completing eight years in office.

The monarch made the remarks while addressing residents of the town during the commissioning of the 9km dual-carriage Akoda-Baptist High School-Oke Gada road in Ede on Tuesday.

Oba Lawal called on the people of Ede to vote massively for Adeleke, saying the town must secure a margin of victory that would offset any electoral shortfall from other local government areas in the state.

He said, “My people of Ede, this August 15 election, we must vote massively, we will use Ede’s vote to pay the deficit from other local government areas of Osun State. We are going to fill ballot boxes to the brim, God has strategically positioned us on top of the ballot.

“By the Grace of God, your eight years as the governor of the state will complete, and you will also have influence in the emergence of whoever succeeds you.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke, stressed that the project will not only ease movement in the town but will also boost business activities in Ede.

He said, “With this dualised road, movement within Ede will be faster and safer; business along Akoda, Cottage, Oke Gada will grow; students and workers will get to school and work on time; nightlife and security will improve with solar lighting.

“This is part of our administration’s agenda of infrastructure renewal across all zones of Osun. What we are doing in Osogbo, we are doing in Ila, in Iwo, Ile Ife, Ilesha and now in Ede. It is noteworthy to inform the gathering of today that our engineers have delivered quality work in line with the best standard. I commend the Ministry of Works and the contractor for a job well done.

“It is therefore my honour and privilege, by the grace of God and with the support of the people, to officially commission the Dualised Akoda – Cottage – Oke Gada Road for public use.”

Earlier, the Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode said, “The dual carriageway is 9.3m on both sides with 1.5m walkway on either side and a 1.2m centre median that houses solar-powered street lights for proper illumination.”

 

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