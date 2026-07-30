Shell bids farewell to Executive Vice President Nigeria and Country Chair Marno, as Elohor assumes role

Shell Companies in Nigeria on Tuesday night hosted outgoing Executive Vice President Nigeria and Country Chair, Marno de Jong to a rousing sendforth as former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) Elohor Aiboni returns from a foreign posting to take up the role. Stakeholders from government, the energy industry and professional bodies joined in celebrating the achievements of a senior executive who led Shell businesses in Nigeria for more than six years.

“The way Marno drives performance is admirable,” said Chief Executive Officer Shell plc, Wael Sawan in a recorded farewell message sent to the event. He thanked him for his contributions to Shell. In another farewell felicitation, Minister of Trade, and Investment Jumoke Oduwole said the investments by Shell during his tenure aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda of the Nigerian Government.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari who was represented by Executive Vice President Upstream Udobong Ntia, commended Marno for helping to “advance the vision of positioning gas as energy for Nigerians.” “We look forward to the next chapter of Shell to deepen our strategic partnership,” Bayo added.

Among several milestones in Marno’s tenure are the divestment from onshore oil production which laid the foundation for a new future through Renaissance, sustained production at Bonga, resulting in the attainment of one billion barrels of oil and execution of Bonga North and HI projects.

Marno’s colleagues in Shell remembered a leader “who led from his heart.” President Upstream Peter Costello said: “He understands the technical detail. He understands the commercial choices. He understands the importance of partnership. And most importantly, he understands the value of people and relationships.” His views were echoed by other speakers including Osagie Okunbor who retired last year as County Chair, Shell Nigeria, Managing Director SNEPCo, Ronald Adams, Managing Director Shell Nigeria Gas, Ralph Gbobo and General Manager Deepwater Oil Iyke Nnoaham.

The highlight of the sendforth was the formal handover of the leadership baton from Marno to Elohor with guests applauding the emergence of the first female leader of Shell’s businesses in Nigeria. Elohor said: “The hard work starts now, and I look forward to the exciting years ahead.”

In his response, Marno thanked stakeholders, including government officials, regulatory bodies, and employees of Shell for their cooperation, as well his wife Mickey de Jong, and their children for their support in “every move, every assignment and every unexpected change of plan.” He said of his experience: “Nigeria taught me many things. It taught me patience. It taught me resilience. It taught me the importance of listening. And above all, it reinforced my belief that progress happens when people come together around a shared purpose.”

Captains of industry turned out to bid Marno farewell. They include Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited Adeleye Falade, Chief Executive Officer, Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited, Elozino Olaniyan, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Nigeria, Jagir Baxi and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel and Chairman, Independent Petroleum Producers Group, Adegbite Falade.