Seplat Energy reports 498% PAT growth to $164m, lifts dividend 161%

UGO AMADI

For an outgoing CEO, Roger Brown couldn’t have scripted a better farewell. As he prepares to hand over the reins on August 1st, Seplat Energy PLC, foremost Nigerian independent energy company has just posted its strongest half-year results yet — a 498% surge in profit, record cash generation, and the biggest dividend in the company’s history.

It’s the kind of performance that explains why Seplat, Nigeria’s largest independent energy company, now trades on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges with growing confidence from investors, regulators, and host communities.

According to the company it has announced its unaudited results for the for the six months ended 30 June 2026, declaring US 12.0 Cents total dividend per share for the period, with its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period rising by 498 per cent to $164m.

The energy company grew its revenue to $1.82bn from $1.398bn Year-on-Year with cash generated hitting $985.9m.

Production averaged 139,509 boepd in 6M 2026 up 4 per cent from 6M 2025 (134,492 boepd), within 2026 guidance (135 – 155 kboepd). Working interest oil production of 99,518 bopd and gas of 182.9 MMscfd in 6M 2026.

Group production in 2Q 2026 averaged 149,070 boepd, up 9 per cent from 2Q 2025 (137,207 boepd) and up 15 per cent from 1Q 2026 (129,841 boepd).

Gross profit for the period stood at $815.9m rising by 68 per cent Year-on-Year from $484.6m.

The Group operated assets delivered 18.8 million man-hours without LTI.

The agreement reached with NNPC Limited to sell a 10 per cent interest in the NNPCL-SEPNU Joint Venture (JV) is expected to further enhance shareholder returns, bringing total expected dividend for 2026 to USD 68.3 cents/share ($410 million).

On operational highlights, Seplat Energy is delivering on its 2026 targets, with group production rising and emissions falling, as the company leaned onshore growth and a successful well restoration program in the first half of the year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Seplat’s average production stood at 139,509 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 4% increase from 134,492 boepd in H1 2025. The result keeps the company within its full-year guidance range of 135,000 to 155,000 boepd.

The momentum picked up sharply in the second quarter. Group production averaged 149,070 boepd in Q2 2026, up 9% year-on-year and 15% higher than the 129,841 boepd recorded in Q1 2026.Onshore Leads, Offshore Holds SteadyThe growth was driven largely by Seplat’s onshore portfolio.

Onshore production contributed 60,690 boepd in H1, up 11% YoY from 54,831 boepd in 2025. The company cited “strong production performance on West, East and Elcrest assets” in Q2 as key to the uplift.Offshore production was largely flat at 78,819 boepd, down 1% from 79,660 boepd a year earlier.Working interest output for the period comprised 99,518 bopd of oil and 182.9 MMscfd of gas. Natural Gas Liquids also posted a major jump, with WI production more than doubling to 8,459 bopd from 3,772 bopd in H1 2025.Fixing Idle Wells Pays OffA major contributor to the numbers was Seplat’s idle well restoration program. The initiative added 26,000 bopd of gross JV production capacity in H1 2026 from 24 wells brought back online.The program underscores Seplat’s focus on sweating existing assets rather than relying solely on new drilling to hit targets.Cleaner and Safer OperationsAlongside higher volumes, Seplat cut its environmental footprint.

Group carbon emissions intensity dropped 18% year-on-year to 33.5 kg CO2/boe, from 41.0 kg CO2/boe in H1 2025. The improvement was even sharper onshore, where operated emissions intensity fell 37%, reflecting progress on the company’s End of Routine Flaring program.

Safety metrics also held firm. Seplat operated for the entire half-year without a Lost Time Injury, recording 18.8 million man-hours LTI-free across its operated assets.On Track for 2026With production trending toward the midpoint of guidance and Q2 showing sequential acceleration, Seplat enters the second half of 2026 with operational tailwinds.

The company expects capex to ramp up in H2 as it executes planned activities and lifts temporary production restrictions.For an indigenous operator navigating both energy demand and climate pressure, the H1 results signal that Seplat is managing to do both: grow output while cleaning up operations.

Interestingly, a stronger oil price and tighter cost discipline turned Seplat Energy into a cash-generating machine in the first half of 2026, with revenue, EBITDA and profit all posting double-digit to triple-digit gains.

The Nigerian independent energy company reported revenue of $1.82 billion for the six months ended June 30, up 30% from $1.398 billion in H1 2025. The jump was driven by a supportive commodity market. Seplat realized an average oil price of $94.13 per barrel, a $7.47 premium to Brent.Profit and Cash Hit Multi-Year Highs

The topline growth flowed straight to the bottom line. Adjusted EBITDA rose 28% to $939 million from $735 million a year ago.

Net income surged 498% to $164.0 million, up from $27.4 million in H1 2025. Earnings per share followed, climbing 565% to US 26.6 cents.But the biggest story was cash.

Cash generated from operations hit $985.9 million, up 29% YoY. That firepower allowed Seplat to fund operations, invest, and still strengthen the balance sheet.Cash at bank stood at $433.8 million at end-June, up from $332.3 million at year-end 2025. That excludes another $130.8 million in restricted cash.

Debt Down, Ratings Up Seplat used the cash windfall to de-risk. The company repaid and cancelled $200 million under its Advanced Payment Facility early, cutting the balance to $100 million.As a result, net debt fell 45% to $370.7 million from $673.3 million at YE2025. Leverage also improved sharply, with Net Debt/EBITDA dropping to 0.25x from 0.53x.The market took notice. In May 2026, S&P upgraded Seplat’s credit rating to B+.Costs Rise on Yoho, Capex to Ramp in H2Unit production operating cost rose to $15.8/boe from $12.5/boe, mainly due to expenses tied to the Yoho restoration project. Excluding Yoho, costs were $14.0/boe.

Also, Cash capital expenditure was $109.8 million in H1, up from $96.5 million a year ago. Management said it expects a “higher run-rate” in the second half of 2026 as planned projects accelerate.

For Seplat, H1 2026 was about converting higher prices into real balance sheet strength and shareholder returns, without sacrificing growth investment.

With nearly $1 billion in operating cash, leverage at a 5-year low, and an upgraded credit rating, the company enters H2 with room to fund its “Decade of Gas” agenda while continuing to reward investors.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, said: “As I hand over leadership of Seplat, the Company is stronger than ever. Production improved from the first quarter and remains on track to grow further in the second half of 2026 as temporary restrictions are lifted and planned activities are completed.

Our first-half performance benefited from a supportive commodity price environment, translating into strong cash generation. Given the limited visibility on how long these elevated prices may persist, we prioritised balance sheet strength during the quarter, repaying $200 million of our outstanding APF debt, equivalent to 20 per cent of gross debt. At the same time, robust cash flows enabled us to continue enhancing shareholder returns.

Our declared quarterly dividend of USD 12.0 cents per share represents a new quarterly high-water mark, up 33 per cent on 1Q 2026 and 161% higher than 2Q 2025. With continued strong business performance and the announced sale of a 10 per cent interest in our offshore JV to NNPC Limited, means that total dividends paid for the current financial year are expected to represent nearly 50% of all previous dividend paid to shareholders.

The performance of our offshore business over the past 18 months has reinforced our conviction in the quality and scale of the opportunity within the portfolio. As I hand over to Effiong, I do so with great confidence. He brings the experience, capability and operational focus needed to unlock the next phase of value creation, supported by an exceptional team with a proven track record that continues to deliver for our shareholders, host communities and wider stakeholders.”

Gas, Safety, and a Cleaner Footprint

It will interest you to note that beyond oil, Seplat is pushing its gas agenda. Working interest gas production averaged 182.9 MMscfd in H1. And it’s doing it cleaner. Group carbon emissions intensity fell 18% YoY to 33.5 kg CO2/boe.

Onshore emissions dropped 37%, a direct result of Seplat’s End of Routine Flaring program.Safety also held. The group logged 18.8 million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury in H1 2026

On August 1, 2026, Engr. Effiong Okon takes over as CEO from Roger Brown. Then on January 1, 2027, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR will become Chairman, succeeding Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

Brown leaves with the offshore business firing on all cylinders. “The performance over the past 18 months has reinforced our conviction in the quality and scale of the opportunity,” he said. “I hand over with great confidence.”Guidance for 2026 remains: production of 135-155 kboepd, capex of $360-440m, and unit operating costs of $14.5-$15.5/boe.

For Seplat, the message is clear. After a decade of building, buying, and fixing, the “Decade of Gas” company is now also a decade of cash, dividends, and delivery.And for Nigeria’s energy sector, it’s proof that an indigenous player can compete, scale, and reward shareholders — all while keeping the lights on and emissions down.