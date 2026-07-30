Police bar Amotekun, vigilantes, others from Osun election

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11 Headquarters, Osogbo, has announced security guidelines ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election, declaring that only constitutionally recognised security agencies will be permitted to participate in election security operations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ojedele Tunji, he said comprehensive security measures had been put in place to ensure a peaceful, credible and violence-free electoral process across the state.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other constitutionally recognised security agencies, would be solely responsible for providing security before, during and after the election.

He stressed that all security personnel deployed for election duties are expected to be properly identified and dressed in their approved official uniforms while carrying out their responsibilities.

The statement reads, “Furthermore, the Assistant Inspector General of Police wishes to emphasize that only constitutionally recognized security agencies are authorized to participate in election security operations. Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun), Vigilante group, quasi-security outfit, political organization, neighborhood watch group, or any other unauthorized body ARE NOT eligible to perform security functions, provide crowd control, or interfere with the electoral process.

“Any individual or group found engaging in unauthorized security activities or attempting to intimidate voters, electoral officials, or other stakeholders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The AIG therefore urges all political parties, candidates, supporters, and members of the public to remain law-abiding, conduct themselves peacefully, and cooperate fully with security personnel and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious movements, acts of violence, voter intimidation, or breaches of the peace to the nearest police station or other authorised security agency.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 11 Headquarters, remains committed to ensuring the protection of lives and property, safeguarding the electoral process, and providing a secure environment that will enable eligible voters to exercise their constitutional rights without fear or intimidation.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police reassures the public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place across Osun State and warns that anyone found violating the Electoral Act or other extant laws will be arrested and prosecuted. Together, let us uphold peace, respect the rule of law, and ensure a successful electoral process.”

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