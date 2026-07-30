Phyna sues Carter Efe for N500m over sex claim

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, has taken N500 million legal action against Carter Efe after he claimed that he had slept with her.

According to reports, the fight between the two streamers started when Davido’s personal streamer, Davrel, claimed that Carter Efe told him that “Phyna is of no benefit.”

She responded by calling Davrel out over an unpaid debt.

The public altercation escalated when Davrel accused Phyna of making sexual advances towards him and claimed that she also begged him to link her up with his father.

However, during her confrontation with Carter Efe in a video on social media, Carter admitted that he had sex with her.

Phyna asked, “Me and you fuck?”

Carter answered, “Yes. I will bring the whole evidence come outside.”

Phyna replied, “Thank you very much. You and Davrel will hear from my lawyer.”

However, apologising to her fans on Thursday night, Phyna, in an Instagram Live video, informed the public that Davrel and Carter Efe had been served.

“Hi people, I’m making this live to address something very important, one of which is to first apologise to my fans.

“I know a lot of people say I’ve lost my self-respect. I have put myself down so much, and I think I finally realised that. Yes, you are saying the truth. And I’m using this medium to let everybody know that what has happened to me in the past couple of days has actually shaped me by force.

“I have stood different kinds of drags, but there are two types of drags that I can’t stand. One is what everybody knows, and the other one is a sexual and man issue. I do not move that way. I can be every other thing.

“Since I started streaming, I tried to stream the way everybody streams, but it has brought a lot of disrespect to me, and this one that happened recently has to be the last time I will be disrespected like that. It has to be the last time my playful self or that Phyna that’s always there for everybody, laughing with everybody, or that Phyna that would always rant online when someone offended her.

“This is the end of that Phyna because, at last, I’m finally learning how to use legal means because, at the end of the day, if I check it, I don’t really look for trouble. Most times, it’s my own reactions that overshadow what was done to me, and it makes the whole thing seem like I am the one wrong. So, Carter Efe and Davrel, check your emails and WhatsApp. You’ve been served. Thank you,” she said.

Confirming the development, Carter Efe, in a video, announced that he had been sued for N500 million.

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