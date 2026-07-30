Osun 2026: Amupitan assures on credible polls

.Says stolen PVCs are already disabled

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has assured voters in Osun State that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) stolen during recent attacks on the commission’s offices have been disabled and cannot be used to compromise the August 15 governorship election.

Amupitan gave the assurance on Wednesday in Osogbo during the Osun State Governorship Election Stakeholders’ Forum, where he reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to conducting a credible, transparent and peaceful election despite recent security challenges.

It would be recalled that armed hoodlums carting away batches of uncollected PVCs in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, a similar incident occurred in Ife Central Local Government Area, where some motorcycle riders allegedly stole additional PVCs and fled.

He assured the electorate that the stolen cards had been rendered useless under the commission’s electoral technology, stressing that they could not be used to accredit any voter on election day.

He said, “I wish to reassure the electorate and issue a stern warning to perpetrators that stolen PVCs are functionally inert under our system architecture. Without the live biometric verification of the legitimate cardholder on the BVAS, a stolen card cannot accredit anyone to vote. The serial numbers of the stolen cards can be permanently blacklisted on our central server, and law enforcement agencies are closing in on the perpetrators. I have directed the ICT Director to ensure a reprint of the stolen PVCs and/or ensure that the affected voters are allowed to use the downloadable PVC, which will be available during this election.”

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Gotan, assured the residents of the command’s commitment to providing an enabling voting environment.

He said, “I wish to assure the good people of Osun State that the Police Command is fully committed to providing a safe and secure environment that will enable every eligible voter to exercise his or her civic responsibility without fear or intimidation.

“I also appeal to political actors, their supporters, and all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully, avoid inflammatory rhetoric, reject violence, and use lawful channels to resolve grievances. Elections should be a contest of ideas, not a battlefield.

“To members of the public, we encourage you to come out and exercise your civic rights, also, remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or security concerns to the nearest police formation or through our designated emergency communication channels.”

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