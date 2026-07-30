Okpebholo charges EDOGIS workers on institutional excellence

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has charged staff of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) to embrace innovation, digital transformation and strategic thinking as key drivers of sustainable revenue generation and institutional excellence.

Okpebholo gave the charge on Wednesday in Benin at a one-day workshop organised to advance his administration’s SHINE Agenda.

The workshop, themed “EDOGIS Revenue Increase: Thinking Outside the Box – A Strategic Framework for Sustainable Revenue Growth, Digital Transformation and Institutional Excellence,” brought together heads of departments, heads of units and other key officers of the agency to explore practical strategies for improving the state’s internally generated revenue.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Yakubu Musa, the governor said his administration remained committed to repositioning government institutions to become more efficient, transparent and productive.

He noted that EDOGIS plays a critical role in land administration, investment promotion and revenue generation, stressing that the agency must continue to align with global best practices by embracing technology-driven solutions and innovative approaches.

Okpebholo urged participants to take full advantage of the workshop by engaging actively with the resource persons and translating the knowledge acquired into measurable improvements in service delivery and revenue performance.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for government agencies to thrive through capacity building, institutional reforms and the deployment of modern technology.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of EDOGIS, Dr Innocent Bello, described the workshop as an initiative designed to equip staff with practical tools for achieving sustainable revenue growth while strengthening institutional efficiency.

Bello encouraged participants to challenge conventional methods, embrace new ideas and contribute meaningfully to the agency’s vision of becoming a model institution in digital land administration and public service delivery.

The workshop featured presentations by a banking executive and strategic leadership expert, who shared insights on innovative revenue strategies, leadership, digital transformation and institutional excellence.

The event forms part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public institutions and accelerate economic development through improved governance, innovation and enhanced revenue generation.

For a better society

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