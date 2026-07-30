NITDA rallies stakeholders to harness emerging technologies for inclusive growth

.Plans to License Tech Firms as Independent Software Inspectors



UGO AMADI

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has renewed its call for stronger collaboration among government, industry, academia and technology professionals to accelerate digital innovation and position Nigeria for inclusive economic growth.

The Agency made the call at the 20th edition of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) International Conference 2026 in Jos, Plateau State, where it emphasized the need to translate emerging technologies into practical solutions capable of transforming governance, creating jobs and strengthening national competitiveness.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, the Agency’s Director of Stakeholders Management and Partnerships, Dr. Aristotle Onumo, said Nigeria’s digital future depends on sustained investments in innovation, digital skills, research and strategic partnerships that deliver measurable socio-economic impact.

He noted that NITDA remains committed to implementing its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan through initiatives that promote digital literacy, research and development, emerging technologies, cyber sovereignty and innovation-driven ecosystems designed to accelerate the country’s digital economy.

According to him, the Agency is also expanding opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs and technology startups through platforms that encourage collaboration and investment across the digital ecosystem.

“We are transforming Digital Nigeria into the nation’s foremost innovation platform where policymakers, investors, startups, researchers and technology companies can collaborate to accelerate economic growth and digital transformation,” he said.

Inuwa urged participants, particularly innovators and startup founders, to take advantage of the forthcoming Builders Summit to showcase indigenous solutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s development priorities.

Declaring the conference open, Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, described digital technology as an indispensable tool for modern governance and economic development, saying his administration has leveraged digital solutions to improve public service delivery, enhance internally generated revenue and modernise government processes.

The governor said technology would also play a decisive role in transforming agriculture, improving productivity and strengthening food security, urging participants to ensure that deliberations at the conference produce practical outcomes that will benefit the country.

Earlier, President of the Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Muhammad Sirajo, FNCS, said the conference was designed to foster collaboration among policymakers, researchers, regulators and industry leaders on strategies for deploying emerging technologies to drive national development.

Speaking on the conference theme, Harnessing Digital Innovation and Emerging Technologies for Inclusive Growth and Economic Renaissance (RISE 2026), Aliyu identified artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity and robotics as key technologies shaping the future of global economies.

He stressed that Nigeria’s youthful population and expanding digital ecosystem provide a unique opportunity to build a globally competitive economy, provided investments in innovation, digital infrastructure and skills development remain a national priority.

The conference attracted government officials, regulators, technology professionals, academics, development partners and private-sector leaders to deliberate on policies and innovations expected to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation and inclusive economic renaissance.

However, To eliminate costly IT failures, strengthen cybersecurity, and build public trust in digital governance, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially launched the National Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Framework. Signed by NITDA Director-General/CEO, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, under the authority of the NITDA Act 2007, this regulatory framework sets nationwide standards for how software is designed, tested, and deployed across Federal Government institutions, regulated industries, and the wider digital ecosystem.

The SQA Framework unifies three complementary regulatory instruments:

National Software Development Guideline: Mandates structured development lifecycles, OWASP secure coding practices, standardised system documentation, and WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards for citizen-facing digital services.

National Software Testing Guideline: Establishes rigorous pre-deployment testing benchmarks for functionality, cybersecurity, performance under peak loads, and system interoperability.

Software Testing Organisations Licensing (STOL) Guideline: Regulates and accredits third-party, independent Licensed Software Testing Organisations (LSTOs) to evaluate and certify software before deployment.

Under this new Framework government software projects must undergo independent third-party testing and receive official certification prior to going live, making compliance a mandatory prerequisite for obtaining IT Project Clearance.

Recognising that a routine departmental website carries vastly different operational risks than national defence or central banking systems, the framework introduces a tiered classification model. Software will be categorised into Class A (high-risk/critical infrastructure), Class B (moderate-risk enterprise platforms), and Class C (low-risk internal tools). High-impact Class A platform such as core banking switches, identity management systems, and power grid control will be subject to the stringent security standards, deep penetration testing, and specialised audit oversight by top-tier accredited testing bodies.

This regulatory shift delivers three core advantages for the nation:

First, citizens and public agencies gain reliable, bug-free digital services that protect taxpayer investments against system crashes and cyber vulnerabilities. Second, by establishing a regulated market for independent software testing, NITDA is creating a new industry sector that stimulates indigenous tech entrepreneurship, promotes international certifications, and generates high-skilled jobs for Nigerian engineers.

III. Third, rigorous quality assurance instils global confidence in “Made-in-Nigeria” software, opening new doors for local developers to compete in international markets and attract foreign direct investment.

“Quality is the foundation of digital trust. With this Framework, every software solution serving Nigerians whether built for government or the private sector will meet clear national standards for security, reliability, and interoperability,” said Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of NITDA. “This is how we modernise government technology and position Nigerian software to compete on the global stage.”

The SQA Framework officially takes full effect in the second quarter of 2027. In the interim, NITDA will roll out nationwide stakeholder engagement sessions, capacity-building programmes, and the formal accreditation process for software testing houses. An Expression of Interest (EOI) will be issued shortly for prospective testing organisations seeking licensing giving tech firms ample opportunity to align their technical capacity with the new national framework.