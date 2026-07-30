Leadway sounds alarm on African Swine Fever, urges farmers to strengthen biosecurity

As concerns grow over recent outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in parts of Nigeria, Leadway Assurance is calling on pig farmers to strengthen biosecurity measures to protect their livestock and reduce the risk of devastating disease outbreaks.

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs and can spread rapidly through herds, often resulting in significant mortality and severe financial losses for farmers. While the disease poses no risk to human health, there is currently no approved treatment or commercially available vaccine, making prevention through strict biosecurity the most effective line of defence.

In response, Leadway has issued a comprehensive risk advisory to pig farmers, outlining practical measures to help prevent the introduction and spread of the disease. The advisory encourages farmers to tighten access to their farms, quarantine newly introduced pigs, strengthen cleaning and disinfection practices, monitor livestock for early signs of infection, and promptly report suspected cases to the appropriate veterinary authorities.

Speaking on the need for heightened vigilance, AyoolaFatona, Global Head of Agricultural Risk Solutions at Leadway Assurance, said the outbreak serves as an important reminder that proactive risk management is just as critical as financial protection.Fatona said, “Insurance is designed to help farmers recover from unforeseen losses, but our first priority is helping them avoid those losses altogether. African Swine Fever has the potential to wipe out entire herds within a short period, which is why prevention cannot be treated as an afterthought. Strengthening farm biosecurity today is one of the most important investments pig farmers can make in protecting their livelihoods, preserving business continuity and safeguarding Nigeria’s livestock industry.”

He added, “At Leadway, we see our role as going beyond providing insurance cover. We work alongside farmers to build resilience before risks materialise. Through expert guidance, risk improvement initiatives and continuous engagement, we are committed to helping livestock farmers strengthen their operations and remain better prepared for emerging threats such as African Swine Fever.”

Leadway also reminded insured farmers of their responsibility to maintain appropriate biosecurity standards and comply with statutory disease control measures as part of responsible farm management. Farmers are encouraged to review their existing biosecurity protocols and implement any necessary improvements without delay.

As part of its broader response, Leadway will continue to engage farmers through educational campaigns, radio programmes, webinars, community town halls and stakeholder partnerships to promote disease awareness, encourage preventive action and support the long-term resilience of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.