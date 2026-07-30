Fubara tasks newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries on fairness, integrity

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the 12 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state to uphold the principles of fairness, integrity and dedicated service as they assume leadership roles in the state civil service.

Governor Fubara gave the charge at the swearing-in ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The appointees are: Mr. Freddy Ndigbara, Mrs. Fortune Akpila, Dr. Promise Oguzie, Mrs. Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Mrs. Ibiyemibara Joseph Uzoma, Mrs. Mercy Dagogo Iboroma, Dr. Vincent Worgu Wachukwu, Mr. Ifeanyi Anthony Ogboma, Dr. Mina Gogo Jim-Jaja, Mr. Henry Uzor, Mr. Chimenum Anebo Mpi, and Dr. Mina Tele Ikuru.

The Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered by the Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration), Rivers State High Court, Magistrate Betty Sunny-Hart.

Governor Fubara described the appointments as an elevation to the highest managerial cadre of the state civil service, urging the new permanent secretaries to abide by their oath of office.

He advised them to justify the confidence reposed in them by remaining loyal to the state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I do not have any other charge. The charge is the oath you’ve taken. The oath spells it out. Do right to all every man and woman. Do right to your state and do right to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the governor said.

Governor Fubara expressed optimism that their appointment at this time would strengthen his administration’s drive to deliver on its mandate.

He reminded them that the position was a call to service and not an opportunity for personal gain.

“It is a call to service. You are the heads of your ministries; wherever you may be sent. You are at the peak of the managerial cadre of the civil service, the highest of our service. You are at the head, so you need to do the work as somebody who is at the head,” he stated.

The governor said he expects their leadership to bring efficiency and effectiveness to the system, adding that their performance would also set a standard for continuity in governance.

“When we are done with our own, I believe that your good work will help whoever is coming to take over from us to also continue with the good work in our dear state,” Governor Fubara added.

He congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries and wished them success in their service to Rivers State.

For a better society

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